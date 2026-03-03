Milestone Signals Transformation into Dedicated Nuclear Manufacturing Hub to Support Westinghouse's Global Supply Chain

Mangiarotti S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Westinghouse Electric UK Holdings Limited, has changed its corporate name to Westinghouse Electric Italy S.p.A.

This step is the company's latest milestone in its transformation into a dedicated state-of-the-art nuclear manufacturing hub to further strengthen Westinghouse's global supply chain. Westinghouse Electric Italy employs approximately 300 highly skilled professionals and is now positioned for significant growth supporting AP1000 and AP300 projects worldwide, including in the United States, Poland and Bulgaria. In addition, Westinghouse Italy specializes in nuclear steam supply system (NSSS) heavy equipment manufacturing, is involved in global fusion projects, and expects to play a part in the relaunching of Italy's nuclear program.

"Completing the transformation of our Italian manufacturing operations into a fully nuclear facility comes at a pivotal moment as Westinghouse continues to strengthen its global supply chain to deliver multiple AP1000 projects across North America and Europe," said Luca Oriani, President, APX, Westinghouse. "With outstanding talent and unmatched manufacturing capabilities, Westinghouse Electric Italy is ready to provide our customers with critical expertise, products and services to drive new nuclear projects around the world."

Westinghouse has a longstanding relationship with Italy, dating back to 1957 with the contract to build the Enrico Fermi Nuclear Power Plant in Trino. Enrico Fermi was Italy's first nuclear power plant and the third commercially operated pressurized water reactor in the world.

Founded in 1930, the company began its operations in Friuli Venezia Giulia by repurposing explosives from World War I and World War II. The company eventually expanded into mechanical components for hydroelectric dams, entered the oil and gas sector in the late 1960s, and joined the nuclear industry through the acquisition of Ansaldo Camozzi in 2007. Westinghouse acquired the company in 2014.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the future of energy, providing reliable, innovative nuclear technologies and services globally. Westinghouse pioneered commercial nuclear power, delivering the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. The company has industrialized more nuclear reactors than any other company, with its technology forming the basis of half of the world's operating nuclear plants. More than 140 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303418744/en/

Contacts:

media@westinghouse.com