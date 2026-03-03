The Organization's Licensing Portfolio Will Feature Four AI Licensing Options to Support Internal and External AI Use Cases for Businesses, Academic Institutions, and AI System Providers

CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, announced it is launching internal-only AI re-use rights for text-based works from participating rightsholders in its Annual Copyright License for Higher Education (ACLHE), addressing use cases such as prompting, summarization, chatbots, and other AI uses, within a college or university. CCC will also launch AI Transactional Rights featuring pay-per-use options for specific AI use cases, beginning with content summarization.

With the addition of the ACLHE and AI Transactional Rights, CCC will now be offering four AI licensing options, including its Annual Copyright License (ACL), an enterprise-wide, voluntary, non-exclusive licensing solution, featuring a consistent set of internal-only AI re-use rights for businesses; and CCC's AI Systems Training License, a voluntary, non-exclusive solution for organizations training AI systems for uses external to their organization.

"CCC is pro-copyright and pro-AI," said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. "AI outcomes are strengthened by reliance on responsibly sourced copyrighted works, and we believe that responsible AI starts with licensing."

Copyrighted materials are the fuel for Artificial Intelligence systems, making copyright central to high-quality outcomes. As society recognizes the benefits promised by AI systems, voluntary collective licensing complements direct licensing via rightsholders and is an effective solution to enable the use of copyrighted materials.

CCC will have representatives attending the London Book Fair, where publishers can learn more about CCC licensing solutions and the ways that CCC helps rightsholders transform, optimize, and scale their publishing models with innovative, data-driven workflow solutions in the CCC Scholarly Communications Suite, including: RightsLink for Scientific Communications, Ringgold, OA Intelligence, and RightsLink Author Services.

On Wednesday, 11 March, at the London Book Fair, CCC is hosting the Tech Theater session, Publishing Revenue Diversification Through Rights Licensing from 13:15 13:45. Speakers include Catriona Stevenson, The Publishers Association, Inés ter Horst, Princeton University Press, and Roy Kaufman, CCC.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and resources from copyright organizations, with an emphasis on AI, Copyright Licensing. Since 1978, CCC has supported content users by providing efficient licensing solutions for their content use. CCC's non-exclusive voluntary collective rights licensing solutions include ACL for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, AI Systems Training License, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides software solutions with integrated one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permissions to re-use content.

