Reduced Evidence Review from Weeks to Hours While Enabling Secure Cross-Agency Collaboration

SS8 Networks ("SS8"), a global leader in the extraction, fusion, and analytics of investigative data and monitoring center platforms, explains today how a national intelligence agency in South America used SS8's Discovery Criminal Analytics to accelerate a critical and immediate complex, high-profile homicide investigation linked to organized crime and online exploitation in Argentina.

Investigators needed to connect fragmented digital and physical evidence from mobile devices, telecom records, geolocation data, financial transactions, surveillance footage, and social media activity. Traditional tools couldn't correlate the fragmented data quickly enough.

With SS8's Discovery, the agency fused these sources into a single analytical view, providing automated filtering, real-time link analysis, and on-demand queries to uncover hidden relationships, reconstruct timelines, while maintaining strict security and compliance.

Delivered as a secure cloud platform, Discovery enabled rapid data ingestion, reduced manual analysis from weeks to hours, and supported collaboration with partner agencies and judicial authorities, resulting in rapid intelligence for the operation teams.

"Modern investigations demand the ability to see connections that would otherwise remain buried across massive volumes of digital evidence," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO at SS8 Networks. "This case demonstrates how SS8's cloud-based criminal analytics solution can transform fragmented data into clear, actionable intelligence and provided insights with impact-helping investigators move faster, collaborate securely, and ultimately protect communities."

Key outcomes:

Rapid timeline and network reconstruction

Real-time correlation across diverse data sources

Automated filtering and visual link analysis

Reconstruction of chats and secure data sharing with audit trails

"In this investigation, speed and clarity were critical," said Commissioner General Juan Manuel of the Argentine Federal Police. "SS8's Discovery allowed our teams to merge data from many sources, visualize relationships between suspects, and reconstruct timelines. It significantly improved our ability to prioritize leads, support and accelerate the judicial process with defensible evidence."

Discovery helped investigators move from reactive evidence review to proactive intelligence, accelerating the path to actionable insight.

About SS8 Networks

SS8 Networks is a global leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, helping law enforcement agencies transform data into actionable intelligence. SS8 solutions enable investigators to uncover critical insights, accelerate investigations, and protect communities, while supporting communication service providers in meeting lawful intercept and location services regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

