Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) Investor Services' 13th annual Global ETF Investor Survey of institutional investors, fund managers, and financial advisors highlights strong enthusiasm for new ETF structures, even as investors refocus on fundamentals to generate alpha amid heightened market volatility. This year's findings show that 96% of investors plan to increase their ETF allocations over the next 12 months, matching last year's record-high level and reinforcing the ETF structure's central role in portfolios during periods of market uncertainty.

Investors are reshuffling portfolios to accommodate more active ETFs: 53% will reduce index-based ETF allocations, and nearly half will cut index and actively managed mutual funds. With active ETF assets nearing $2 trillion, 94% believe they'll top $10 trillion within a decade, and 77% expect this milestone in seven years.

"ETF issuers are innovating to meet the evolving needs of today's investors," said Tim Huver, Managing Director on the ETF Servicing Team at BBH. "The next phase of ETF product growth will look very different from the prior decade, with greater emphasis on active management, expanded access to new asset classes, and the operational sophistication required to support more complex strategies at scale."

Appetite for innovation is surging: 82% would consider ETF share classes of mutual funds, while 99% are open to private markets ETFs, signaling demand for broader access and efficiency.

Additional Key Findings

63% plan to work with more ETF issuers.

plan to work with more ETF issuers. 65% say ETF issuers stand out with superior client service and support.

say ETF issuers stand out with superior client service and support. 58% don't believe tokenization will fundamentally change financial markets.

don't believe tokenization will fundamentally change financial markets. 17% intend to invest in cryptocurrency ETFs, though performance outlooks for crypto assets have dropped sharply since last year.

intend to invest in cryptocurrency ETFs, though performance outlooks for crypto assets have dropped sharply since last year. Investors expect increased allocations to dividend/income (33%) , sector/thematic (28%) , defined outcome (26%) , and money market ETFs (20%)

, sector/thematic , defined outcome , and money market ETFs Regional trends persist: U.S. leads in ETF adoption, Greater China sees notable growth, and Europe focuses on income, diversification, and risk management amid regulatory shifts.

Industry thought leaders Deborah Fuhr (ETFGI) and Elias Haddad (BBH) provide additional insights on active ETF growth, market trends, and how macroeconomic factors may shape ETF flows in 2026.

The full 2026 Global ETF Investor Survey is available at BBH.com. The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of BBH and included 325 professional ETF investors across the U.S., Greater China, and Europe, representing institutional investors, financial advisors, fund management firms, private banks, and wealth management organizations.

