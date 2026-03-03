Anzeige
03.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
GN Hearing: "Invisible millions" with hearing loss missing from mainstream media

  • New global research reveals a major media blind spot: Many people are unable to recall seeing anyone wearing a hearing device or hearing aid in mainstream content not related to hearing loss.
  • To mark World Hearing Day, GN launches New Norm vol. 2: Free global library of authentic images showcases real people with hearing loss.

BALLERUP, Denmark, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Hearing Day, GN, a global leader in hearing solutions is seeking to end the "media invisibility" surrounding hearing loss by launching an expanded diverse library of images representing people living with hearing loss. New global research reveals a striking lack of everyday representation of hearing loss in media and a pattern of inaccurate portrayals that continue to fuel stigma, misconceptions and delayed help-seeking.

The New Norm vol. 2 image library features a collection of free, high-quality photographs that showcase real people with hearing loss

The New Norm vol. 2 image library features a collection of free, high-quality photographs that showcase real people aged between 20 and 60 years with hearing loss, wearing their hearing aids. It aims to shift the visual focus from staged studio shots to real world moments. The images are now available for free use by the media, academia, non-profits and others reporting on hearing loss, aiming to replace outdated and stereotypical imagery with a more contemporary and positive representation of hearing aids and the lives of those who use them.

To launch the campaign, GN commissioned YouGov research across Australia, UK and US revealing large portions of the general public, as well as those with hearing loss, simply cannot recall seeing people who wear hearing aids in mainstream content unless the story is explicitly about hearing loss.

"GN wants to challenge the outdated misconceptions of hearing aids and living with hearing loss fostering an environment where wearing hearing aids is seen as a symbol of empowerment in daily life," said Laurel Christensen, Ph.D., Chief Audiology Officer at GN.

"Authentic, everyday representation can move people from hesitation to action when it comes to recognizing and 'owning' their hearing loss," said Barbara Kelley, Executive Director, Hearing Loss Association of America. "When people see hearing aids as a helpful tool, not just as a sign of getting older, we think they are more likely to seek hearing care as an overall proactive health choice."

Read the full announcement with research findings here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923825/GNH_New_Norm.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invisible-millions-with-hearing-loss-missing-from-mainstream-media-302701670.html

