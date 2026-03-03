Now Is Yours: Huawei Redefines Smart Living at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Huawei unveiled the future at the much-anticipated Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026). Guided by the theme "Now Is Yours", Huawei showcased a dazzling array of products including smartphones, PCs, tablets, watches, and earbuds. The tech giant highlighted its latest breakthroughs in foldable screen technology, fitness and health, mobile imaging, productivity, and creativity, presenting a bold vision of the future digital lifestyle to consumers worldwide.

At the "Your Intelligent World" zone, Huawei showcased its technological prowess as a leader in smart technology. With a diverse variety of tablets, Huawei delivers PC-level productivity. Powered by HarmonyOS, Huawei's devices allow users to seamlessly run full-featured office software like WPS. Complemented by the efficiency of HUAWEI Notes, they enable professional creativity and collaboration anytime, anywhere. Regarding hardware-software integration, Huawei's PaperMatte Display offers a clear, eye-comfort display while delivering a unique paper-like writing and painting experience. The event also featured the debut of the HUAWEI MatePad Mini, an 8.8-inch flagship compact tablet that blends portability with high-end intelligent technology. A significant spotlight was placed on the powerful AI capabilities of Huawei's latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 80 series, which enhance user engagement through intelligently tailored features. Furthermore, detailed videos revealed the intricate engineering of foldable devices like the Mate X7, showcasing cutting-edge hinge and display technology that sets a new industry benchmark.

The "Energize Your Life" zone offered immersive, hands-on experiences showcasing how Huawei technology empowers fitness and health. Visitors could test wearable devices in simulated real-life scenarios. Demonstrations highlighted specialized features: the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 series with advanced cycling metrics for more efficient rides; the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 and its Intelligent Marathon Mode, guiding runners through pre-race training, in-race pacing, and post-race analysis; and the HUAWEI WATCH 5 and HUAWEI WATCH D2, which demonstrates comprehensive health management, from convenient monitoring to proactive reminders, providing users with complete health care solutions.

At the "Explore Yourself" zone, visitors unlocked their creative potential with Huawei's self-developed app "GoPaint". Thanks to its intuitive interface and rich asset library, the app makes professional-grade artistry accessible to everyone. For mobile filmmaking, Huawei showcased its XMAGE imaging technology, highlighting significant advancements in HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro's video capture-super high dynamic range, accurate color reproduction, and industry-leading telephoto macro and slow-motion capabilities. This empowers users to effortlessly capture the beauty in everyday moments and produce professional-quality videos.

Huawei embraces a bold, youthful spirit with its latest philosophy, "Now Is Yours", heralding a new chapter in smart living for users worldwide. Moving forward, Huawei remains committed to relentless innovation-delivering cutting-edge products and seamless, all-scenario experiences that empower everyone to explore and capture their own extraordinary moments in 2026.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924638/The_Your_Intelligent_World_zone.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924637/The_Energize_Your_Life_zone.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924636/The_Explore_Yourself_zone.jpg

