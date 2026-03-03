Addepar Unveils Addison, a Native AI Experience Built to Deliver Actionable Intelligence Across Investment Workflows

New AI capabilities further embed more secure, transparent intelligence within the platform investment professionals rely on every day

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence, today announced the launch of Addison, its new native AI experience embedded within the platform. The release marks a pivotal step in Addepar's strategy to deploy native AI, intelligent agents, and intuitive workflows across the investment lifecycle, enabling clients to achieve new levels of operating leverage and deliver more consistent, trusted outcomes at scale.

Addison is built on Addepar's unified data foundation, proven by serving the world's most sophisticated firms globally over more than 15 years. It amplifies Addepar's core capabilities that help investment professionals cut through complexity across portfolios, data and workflows. With permission-aware access and traceable outputs grounded in real portfolio context, Addison delivers insights that fulfill the trust, transparency and accountability demands of financial services. Using natural language, firms that opt-in can quickly analyze key portfolio information including performance drivers, exposures and liquidity to turn complex questions into clear, contextual answers.

Addepar has built the future of intelligent investment management, with Addison at the core of the platform experience. Addepar's continued investment in Addison will add further capabilities including proactive insight delivery enriched with market-aware context and cited sources, as well as agentic workflows-built with humans in the loop-to streamline data operations, client intelligence and client management workflows, from data remediation to analytics, forecasting and reporting.

"AI only becomes transformational when it's trusted enough to sit at the center of how firms operate," said Bob Pisani, Chief Technology Officer at Addepar. "With Addison, we have built intelligence directly into the platform and grounded it in unified, trusted data to connect teams across the front, middle and back office. Built in partnership with our clients, this approach creates operating leverage, empowers confident decision-making and amplifies human judgment."

Today, Addepar supports more than 1,400 firms across nearly 60 countries, who manage and advise on nearly $9 trillion in assets on the platform. These clients collectively inform Addepar's depth of understanding across a wide range of critical workflows, and shape how the company's AI is built and deployed. Addison's release adds to existing AI capabilities including Alts Data Management, which applies machine learning and human verification to extract and normalize complex private markets data, and Intelligent Statements, which transforms unstructured financial statements into review-ready files, reducing manual effort and improving data quality.

This innovation reflects Addepar's continued investment of more than $150 million annually in research and development to address the dynamic and consequential needs of the industry. By embedding intelligence directly into data, workflows and solutions, Addepar is redefining how investment firms operate-turning complexity into clarity and enabling smarter, faster decisions and actions at scale.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence. Addepar unifies portfolio, market and client data in a total portfolio view and delivers AI-powered insights within investment and client workflows. More than 1,400 firms in nearly 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on nearly $9 trillion in assets. Its open platform integrates with nearly 650 software, data and consulting partners to power end-to-end investment operations across firms of all sizes and complexity. Addepar supports clients worldwide with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai, Geneva and São Paulo.

