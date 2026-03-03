EQS-News: RunAnywhere, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

RunAnywhere Launches Production-Grade On-Device AI Platform to Power Enterprise-Scale AI on Devices



03.03.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

RunAnywhere Enables Enterprises to Run and Manage Multimodal AI on Devices in Days, Not Months

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - March 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - RunAnywhere, a YC W26-backed company, today announced the public launch of its production-grade on-device AI platform, introducing a unified infrastructure layer that enables enterprises to deploy, manage, and scale multimodal AI applications directly on mobile and edge devices.

As on-device AI adoption accelerates, enterprises are discovering that running a model locally is only the first step. The real challenge is operating AI reliably across fragmented hardware environments at scale. RunAnywhere addresses this gap with a production-ready SDK and centralized control plane designed for real-world deployment.

"Getting a model to run on a single device is straightforward. Operating multimodal AI across thousands or millions of devices is not," said Sanchit Monga, Co-Founder of RunAnywhere. "RunAnywhere gives enterprises the structure, visibility, and control they need to move from prototype to production with confidence."

Unlike traditional on-device runtimes that focus solely on inference, RunAnywhere enables organizations to package full AI applications, coordinate multiple models, deploy across mixed fleets, push over-the-air updates, enforce governance policies, monitor performance in real time, and intelligently route workloads between device and cloud when needed.

This unified approach reduces integration timelines from months to days while improving reliability and cost predictability. Enterprises can prioritize low latency, privacy, and offline functionality without building complex orchestration systems internally.

"Enterprises don't just need optimized inference. They need a vendor-agnostic operational layer that works across hardware generations and operating systems," said Shubham Malhotra, Co-Founder of RunAnywhere. "We abstract the complexity of fragmented device ecosystems so teams can focus on shipping AI products faster."

RunAnywhere supports multimodal workloads including large language models, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and vision models. Its architecture enables consistent performance across diverse CPUs, GPUs, and hardware accelerators while avoiding vendor lock-in.

The platform is designed for industries where latency, privacy, and reliability are essential, including fintech, healthcare, gaming, and other regulated sectors.

Developers and enterprises can access documentation and learn more at www.runanywhere.ai .

About RunAnywhere

RunAnywhere is a production-grade on-device AI platform that enables organizations to deploy, orchestrate, update, and observe multimodal AI applications directly on devices. With unified SDKs, over-the-air updates, policy controls, observability, vendor-agnostic architecture, and intelligent cloud fallback, RunAnywhere provides the infrastructure required to operate on-device AI at enterprise scale.

