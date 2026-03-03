Collaboration will give gynecologists the first FDA-approved option for addressing post-surgical intrauterine adhesions.

KARL STORZ, a global leader in endoscopic technology, and Womed SAS, the France-based uterine health company developing innovative intrauterine treatments, today announced a strategic distribution partnership, under which KARL STORZ will serve as the exclusive U.S. distributor of Womed Leaf, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating women with intrauterine adhesions, also known as Asherman syndrome.

Womed Leaf resorbable adhesion barrier is intended to reduce the reoccurrence and severity of post-surgical adhesion formation inside the uterus following hysteroscopic adhesiolysis. The resorbable polymer film acts as a temporary physical barrier within the uterine cavity, naturally degrading and painlessly discharged without the need for removal. Its simple, IUD-like placement supports ease of use across hospitals, ambulatory surgical settings, and offices with minimal training. Clinical studies have demonstrated the product's safety, tolerability, and effectiveness in reducing the severity of intrauterine adhesion after hysteroscopic adhesiolysis compared with no prevention method.*

"Intrauterine adhesions represent a significant clinical challenge in gynecologic surgery, particularly for women facing infertility and recurrent procedures," states Michael Hendershot, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Urology and Gynecology at KARL STORZ United States. "By partnering with Womed, we are bringing a clinically validated, patient centered solution to the U.S. market while further strengthening our comprehensive hysteroscopy portfolio serving our clinicians and patients."

"This partnership with KARL STORZ in the United States marks a major milestone for Womed and the global availability of Womed Leaf," said Gonzague Issenmann, Chief Executive Officer of Womed. "KARL STORZ's deep clinical expertise, strong customer relationships, and leadership in hysteroscopic technology make them the ideal partner to expand access to Womed Leaf and improve outcomes for women affected by intrauterine adhesions."

The addition of Womed Leaf complements KARL STORZ's full suite of diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy solutions, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering clinically meaningful innovations that address real unmet needs. With this collaboration, KARL STORZ continues to position itself as a trusted, patient-first partner in minimally invasive hysteroscopic surgery-offering a complete, integrated portfolio that supports physicians seeking to improve patient care.

The Womed Leaf trademark is owned by Womed SAS.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ is a global leader in endoscopic technology, providing innovative visualization and surgical solutions across a wide range of medical specialties. With a strong commitment to education, clinical collaboration, and patient outcomes, KARL STORZ continues to advance minimally invasive surgery worldwide. Learn more at www.karlstorz.com.

About Womed

Spun out of academic research at the University of Montpellier, France, Womed is the uterine health company developing products based on its disruptive, proprietary, polymer technology platform, designed for intrauterine implantation and local active ingredient administration. Its first product, Womed Leaf, is a drug-free medical device designed to treat and prevent the bonding of uterine walls, which occurs in one in five women treated for miscarriage. Womed's pipeline of intrauterine drug delivery products include intended treatments for fibroids, endometriosis and acute uterine bleeding. Learn more at www.womedtech.com.

