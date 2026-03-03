Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
03.03.2026 15:12 Uhr
RevitaLash Cosmetics: RevitaLash Cosmetics Launches 5-in-1 Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner

The Brand's Latest Multi-Tasking Leave-In Treatment Delivers Stronger, Healthier-Looking Hair

VENTURA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash Cosmetics, the internationally recognized leader in lash, brow, and hair care, announces the exciting launch of its new Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner; a breakthrough 5-in-1 restorative treatment that delivers deep hydration, protection, and strength without weighing hair down.

RevitaLash Cosmetics 20th Anniversary Logo

This innovative, multi-purpose formula delivers the nourishing, smoothing, and hydrating benefits of a traditional hair mask, with no rinse, no heavy residue, and no extra time required. Suitable for all hair types and color-safe, the lightweight leave-in treatment is ideal for those experiencing dry, dull, flat, or fragile hair, and is especially beneficial for thinning or damaged strands seeking renewed vitality and shine.

Powered by a nutrient-rich blend of ingredients, Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner primes, nourishes, and protects hair from environmental aggressors and heat styling (lab testing showed heat protection up to 450°F/232°C*) while supporting stronger, more resilient strands. A nourishing blend of Tamanu, Coconut, Avocado, Jojoba, and Moringa Oils, along with Trehalose, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, and Amaranth Peptides, deeply hydrates, smooths, and improves manageability.

"We're excited to expand our hair care portfolio with a multi-benefit product capable of replacing the need to buy - and use - four additional products at a time when consumers are craving simplicity, and stretching their dollars. The fact that it also delivers professional-level results is the icing on top," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "Our new Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner gives consumers the deep care benefits of a mask with the convenience of a lightweight leave-in, making it easier than ever to support stronger, shinier, more resilient hair every day."

Designed to complement the brand's Volumizing Hair Collection, the Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner integrates seamlessly into daily routines. After cleansing and conditioning, users simply apply a dime-sized amount to damp, towel-dried hair from mid-lengths through ends, then brush and style as usual.

The formula is dermatologist reviewed, clinically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, phthalates, and gluten. It is proudly made in the U.S.A.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner (90 mL / 3.0 fl oz) retails for $42.50 and will be available through authorized salons, spas, specialty retailers, and on revitalash.com beginning March 1st.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics
RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

*Results from a controlled lab study using Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner vs. shampooed hair. Keratin denaturation measured over 4 applications of heat.

RevitaLash Cosmetics Leave-In Hair Mask & Conditioner

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917459/RevitaLash_Cosmetics___20th_Anniversary_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917460/RevitaLash_Cosmetics___Leave_In_Hair_Mask_and_Conditioner.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revitalash-cosmetics-launches-5-in-1-leave-in-hair-mask--conditioner-302697544.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
