MacPaw Launches New Purchase Options on Setapp, Introducing Single-app Purchases and Subscription Plans

New monthly, yearly, and one-time purchase options for select apps provide Setapp users more ways to customize their subscriptions and independent developers greater flexibility in monetizing their apps

KYIV, Ukraine, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading software developer and creator of a digital ecosystem for Mac users, today announced a major update to purchase plans for select applications on Setapp - the company's unified marketplace for Mac and iPhone users to discover hand-picked, secure apps. The new plans include single-app purchase and subscription options for over 60 applications, offering users more ways to customize their membership and access their favorite tools through their Setapp account.

"We know that people use apps differently, with some using one tool every day while others want to explore and try out many," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. "To give users more flexibility in how they access Setapp, we're expanding our purchase plans to include single-app models. We're excited to announce this update, as it serves as our first meaningful step into transforming Setapp into an open ecosystem marketplace - one where users can discover, purchase, and use third-party tools and AI-powered solutions."

Flexible Models for Users and Developers

Participating vendors can now offer a variety of new purchase options for their applications, including recurring monthly and yearly plans and lifetime licenses. Single-app purchases and subscriptions will be accessible through a user's Setapp account without requiring a subscription to the all-apps membership plan.

Through this new model, users can access a variety of popular tools on Setapp such as Bartender, Downie, AlDente Pro and more as standalone subscriptions. Additional applications that choose to participate in the new single-app purchase model will be announced on a regular basis. In addition to dozens of third-party applications, MacPaw products CleanMyMac, Moonlock, and Gemini 2 will also be included in these new plans on Setapp.

Setapp's updated purchase models reinforce MacPaw's commitment to providing developers with a superior marketplace experience compared to mainstream application platforms. With benefits including competitive revenue sharing models, an expedited 24-hour review process, streamlined billing and tax management and more, Setapp offers developers a streamlined pipeline to distribute their apps and connect with users.

MacPaw plans to extend its single-app subscription plans beyond the Setapp Membership later this year. To try out the new purchase plans and Setapp Membership, visit https://setapp.com/ for a free seven-day trial.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company creating a digital ecosystem designed to supercharge productivity for Mac users. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and the EU, MacPaw is building off the success of its flagship products by evolving them from standalone apps into a unified software experience. MacPaw aims to empower users and developers by driving the next generation of human-computer interaction through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing" and universal interface that helps users within their workflows. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery and more, MacPaw's ecosystem will unite individual apps to collaborate on behalf of the user.

Media Contact:

Emma Djordjevic

pr_team@macpaw.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922170/Single_App.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644150/5827882/MacPaw_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-launches-new-purchase-options-on-setapp-introducing-single-app-purchases-and-subscription-plans-302700178.html