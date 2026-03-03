Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 15:12 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MacPaw Launches New Purchase Options on Setapp, Introducing Single-app Purchases and Subscription Plans

New monthly, yearly, and one-time purchase options for select apps provide Setapp users more ways to customize their subscriptions and independent developers greater flexibility in monetizing their apps

KYIV, Ukraine, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading software developer and creator of a digital ecosystem for Mac users, today announced a major update to purchase plans for select applications on Setapp - the company's unified marketplace for Mac and iPhone users to discover hand-picked, secure apps. The new plans include single-app purchase and subscription options for over 60 applications, offering users more ways to customize their membership and access their favorite tools through their Setapp account.

MacPaw announces new single-app purchases on Setapp, giving users more freedom in how they access their favorite tools.

"We know that people use apps differently, with some using one tool every day while others want to explore and try out many," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. "To give users more flexibility in how they access Setapp, we're expanding our purchase plans to include single-app models. We're excited to announce this update, as it serves as our first meaningful step into transforming Setapp into an open ecosystem marketplace - one where users can discover, purchase, and use third-party tools and AI-powered solutions."

Flexible Models for Users and Developers

Participating vendors can now offer a variety of new purchase options for their applications, including recurring monthly and yearly plans and lifetime licenses. Single-app purchases and subscriptions will be accessible through a user's Setapp account without requiring a subscription to the all-apps membership plan.

Through this new model, users can access a variety of popular tools on Setapp such as Bartender, Downie, AlDente Pro and more as standalone subscriptions. Additional applications that choose to participate in the new single-app purchase model will be announced on a regular basis. In addition to dozens of third-party applications, MacPaw products CleanMyMac, Moonlock, and Gemini 2 will also be included in these new plans on Setapp.

Setapp's updated purchase models reinforce MacPaw's commitment to providing developers with a superior marketplace experience compared to mainstream application platforms. With benefits including competitive revenue sharing models, an expedited 24-hour review process, streamlined billing and tax management and more, Setapp offers developers a streamlined pipeline to distribute their apps and connect with users.

MacPaw plans to extend its single-app subscription plans beyond the Setapp Membership later this year. To try out the new purchase plans and Setapp Membership, visit https://setapp.com/ for a free seven-day trial.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company creating a digital ecosystem designed to supercharge productivity for Mac users. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and the EU, MacPaw is building off the success of its flagship products by evolving them from standalone apps into a unified software experience. MacPaw aims to empower users and developers by driving the next generation of human-computer interaction through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing" and universal interface that helps users within their workflows. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery and more, MacPaw's ecosystem will unite individual apps to collaborate on behalf of the user.

Media Contact:

Emma Djordjevic
pr_team@macpaw.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922170/Single_App.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644150/5827882/MacPaw_Logo.jpg

MacPaw's logo, featuring a curved paw at the front before the company name.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-launches-new-purchase-options-on-setapp-introducing-single-app-purchases-and-subscription-plans-302700178.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.