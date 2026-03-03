Neudata and State Street Partner to Advance Institutional Use of Alternative Data in Finance and Economics

NEW YORK and BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata, the authoritative source for global data intelligence, and State Street today announced a partnership as State Street scales its Data Intelligence capability to deliver timely insight into macroeconomic and market trends as well as private markets.

As a sponsor of Neudata's 2026 global data summits, State Street will engage directly with data-literate investors to share practical applications of institutional data in real investment workflows, supporting informed, data-driven decision-making. The collaboration supports State Street's broader strategy to build a differentiated, institutional-grade data intelligence business.

State Street's Data Intelligence unit provides macro and market indicators, including inflation, sentiment, private capital, and multi-asset measures, designed to complement traditional economic statistics with actionable signals.

"Alternative sources of investment and economic data like State Street PriceStats are no longer niche solutions, they are increasingly central to how investors identify opportunities and manage risk," said Will Kinlaw, head of Data Intelligence at State Street. "Partnering with Neudata allows us to engage directly with the ecosystem driving this innovation and bring those insights to our clients."

As part of the partnership, State Street will host a dedicated track focused on macroeconomic applications of alternative data and participate in speaking sessions at summits in London, New York, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. The collaboration also includes networking opportunities through Neudata's AltDating program and exhibition space at all events, giving institutional investors the opportunity to learn more about State Street's latest insights and indicators.

The first event in the 2026 series will be Neudata's London Data Summit on 26th March, where the Macro track will give attendees and institutional investors practical insight into how alternative datasets can generate timely macro signals - spanning transaction data, intraday trade and supply-chain indicators, and commodities.

"Over the past decade, we've watched alternative data move from niche to mainstream," said Rado Lipuš, CEO and Founder of Neudata. "State Street joining Neudata's 2026 global summits reflects how far the market has matured: large institutions are increasingly recognising the strategic value of the data they already hold and turning it into institutional-grade insights for the investment community."

About Neudata

Neudata is the authoritative source for global data intelligence, providing unbiased research and advice to institutional investors seeking new market and alternative data solutions. With more than 10 years in the market, Neudata connects data buyers and data sellers through the Neudata Scout and Ranger platforms, year-round global events and its industry-acclaimed 1:1 networking programme (AltDating). Neudata also offers consulting services to help data vendors monetise existing data assets, refine strategy, understand buyer needs and position datasets effectively in the market. For more information, visit Neudata's website at: www.neudata.co

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $53.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.7 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2025 includes approximately $173 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

