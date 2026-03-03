Digital Rights Network Launches First Global Platform Connecting Real Estate and Content Creators to Monetize the Digital Layer of the Physical World

More than $400 Billion in value and over 11 Billion in Square Footage registered as buildings become digital content affiliates driving revenue for property and IP owners.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Digital Rights Network today announced the launch of its groundbreaking platform designed to connect real estate owners with content creators, media companies, brands, and IP holders to monetize the digital layer of real-world properties. The platform enables property owners to register and manage their Digital Rights while allowing creators to deploy immersive 3D and augmented reality (AR) content on buildings transforming the physical world into a scalable, rights-protected content network.

As augmented reality, spatial computing, and AI-driven media rapidly move from screens into physical environments, buildings are increasingly being used as canvases for digital advertising, entertainment, and social content, often without the consent of property owners. Digital Rights Network provides the missing infrastructure, creating a transparent marketplace where property owners and content creators can collaborate, transact, and share value.

Founded by five-time Emmy Award-winning producer and augmented reality pioneer Neil Mandt , Digital Rights Network operates as both a digital rights platform and a next-generation distribution network for the physical world. Through the platform, television networks, YouTubers, influencers, celebrities, and brands can form partnerships with property owners to display immersive AR content on buildings' digital layers, reaching consumers directly. Each participating property functions as a digital content affiliate, generating new revenue with no cost, hardware, or operational burden to the owner.

"Every building has both a physical footprint and a digital presence," said Neil Mandt, Founder and CEO of Digital Rights Network. "Until now, that digital layer has been unregulated and unclaimed. Digital Rights Network gives ownership, structure, and opportunity to that space, allowing property owners and creators to decide what appears, who profits, and how the real world evolves in an augmented future."

The platform utilizes secure, blockchain-based verification to publicly record Digital Rights ownership and manage licensing, compliance, and monetization. Digital Rights Network unites industries including real estate, media, advertising, insurance, data, finance, and government, providing the legal, financial, and technical foundation for digital content in physical space.

How Digital Rights Network Works:

Register Properties: Real estate owners establish Digital Rights for their assets

Onboard Creators & IP Owners: Media companies, creators, and brands access verified properties for content partnerships

Policy & Compliance: Governments and municipalities define guidelines for acceptable AR content

Monetize: Licensed transactions are facilitated and recorded on blockchain through the platform

Protect: Proprietary technology supports automated compliance and insurance frameworks

Early Adoption and Market Traction:

During its invite-only beta, Digital Rights Network has registered more than $400 Billion value , including participation from leading real estate organizations such as BXP, Colliers, and BOMA/Chicago.

Registered properties include:

BXP assets such as Prudential Tower, Salesforce Tower, Times Square Tower and the GM Building

29 million square feet of Colliers-managed properties

Iconic landmarks including the Flatiron Building (NYC), One Chicago, TD Garden (Boston), and major Las Vegas resorts such as Treasure Island

Mixed-use and retail destinations managed by WS Development

"Buildings are the intellectual property of our industry and deserve the same level of protection and monetization as other forms of IP," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President at BXP . "Digital Rights Network provides a framework that finally recognizes that value and generates a new stream of revenue for property owners."

"This technology will fundamentally change how people interact with the built environment," said Steve Weikal, Industry Chair of the Real Estate Transformation Lab at the MIT Center for Real Estate . "Few platforms have the global relevance and scalability of Digital Rights Network; it applies to every building, in every city."

As the internet expands beyond screens and into streets, skylines, and shared spaces, Digital Rights Network is establishing the trusted infrastructure that defines ownership, enables creativity, and unlocks new economic opportunities in the augmented world.

For more information or to participate, visit www.digitalrightsnetwork.com

About Digital Rights Network:

Digital Rights Network is the first global platform and content network built to monetize real-world assets by connecting real estate owners with content creators, media companies, and IP holders. The company enables property owners to register and manage the Digital Rights associated with their buildings defining how those assets are represented, protected, and monetized across augmented reality, digital media, and emerging spatial computing environments.

More than a real estate technology platform, Digital Rights Network functions as a new kind of distribution network for the physical world. Through the platform, television networks, YouTubers, influencers, brands, and celebrities can partner with property owners to deploy immersive 3D and AR content on buildings reaching consumers directly. Each property becomes a dynamic content affiliate hosting premium digital experiences while generating new, recurring revenue opportunities for both sides.

By uniting the Digital Property Rights, content creation, and real-world distribution into a single ecosystem, Digital Rights Network establishes a scalable framework for how real estate, media, and culture converge in the augmented era. Since its launch, the platform has registered more than $400 billion in real-world assets, setting the foundation for how real estate, entertainment, and digital expression coexist in the next generation of the internet. For more information, visit www.digitalrightsnetwork.com

About Neil Mandt:

Neil Mandt is a five-time Emmy Award-winning producer, pioneering augmented reality innovator, and visionary entrepreneur redefining the future of Digital Rights for property owners and content creators. With a career spanning more than 3,000 episodes of network television, 10 feature films, and groundbreaking firsts in immersive media, including becoming the first producer to deliver the Super Bowl in virtual reality.

Neil has long operated at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and cultural moments. His work ranges from producing the O.J. Simpson criminal trial for ABC News to directing and producing major global entertainment and sports properties including The Golden Globe Awards, the Olympics, X Games, and has created programming for Walt Disney Pictures, A24, ABC, NBC, CBS, HBO, Showtime, Food Network, Travel Channel, E!, Discovery, ESPN, FOX, and FOX Sports.

Building on decades of innovation across media, sports, and emerging technology, Neil is the founder and CEO of Digital Rights Network, the first platform enabling real estate owners and content creators to register, network, and monetize augmented reality content across digital space. Since 2015, he has been a driving force behind the creation of the Digital Property Rights industry, applying entertainment-grade vision and rigor to property technology. Under his leadership, Digital Rights Network has already registered more than $400 Billion in real-world assets, helping define the foundational rules for how cities, institutions, and property owners operate in an augmented future.

