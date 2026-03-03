New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Sunbelt Rentals Marks NYSE Listing with Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 3rd

Equities are sharply lower early Tuesday as the war in Iran intensifies, pushing Brent crude oil to $85 a barrel for the first time since July 2024.

Sunbelt Rentals (NYSE: SUNB) will ring the Opening Bell after making its trading debut March 2 nd .

. Gurpreet Oberoi, VP and Global Head of Institutional for Kraken, will join NYSE Love to discuss the crypto trading platform's partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE).

U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) will join NYSE Live to outline the bipartisan SCAM Act, legislation aimed at cracking down on online scam advertisements.

Opening Bell

Sunbelt Rentals (NYSE: SUNB) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

MvVO Art celebrates Women's History Month

