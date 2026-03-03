On World Hearing Day, Hearing Research International Launches to Accelerate the Future of Hearing Health and Deaf Studies

Toronto, Canada, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASL

On World Hearing Day, Hearing Research International officially launches as an international research foundation dedicated to advancing innovative, life-changing research in Hearing Health and Deaf Studies, positioning this work on the world stage and investing in the future of Hearing Health and Deaf Studies to improve lives.

Building on five years of impact, the foundation is designed to strengthen research leadership, inform systems and policy, and advance equity for Deaf and hard of hearing communities through collaboration and evidence-driven innovation.

Formerly known as CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation, Hearing Research International reflects a deliberate evolution-from a successful partnership-based initiative to a global foundation with increased clarity, scale, and influence. Its mandate is clear: to act as a catalyst for collaboration and to help shape research priorities that deliver meaningful, long-term societal impact.

World Hearing Day underscores the growing global burden of hearing loss and the urgent need for research that informs policy, practice, and care. Against this backdrop, Hearing Research International advances with a renewed commitment to research that strengthens prevention, access, communication, and participation across the lifespan, while centering the language, culture, rights, and lived experiences of Deaf communities.

Impact to Date

Since 2022, the foundation has awarded more than $1.46 million in research grants, supporting innovative work that advances accessibility, communication equity, social participation, and hearing health outcomes. This growing body of research provides a strong platform for expanded international collaboration and deeper influence across research, policy, and practice.

What's Next

Hearing Research International is deepening its focus on global collaboration and research leadership, anchored in two core research streams:

Hearing Health - advancing research that improves prevention, care, access, and outcomes across the lifespan

Deaf Studies - supporting research grounded in language, culture, rights, and lived experience

Canadian researchers remain central to this ecosystem through continued Catalyst grants and expanded leadership opportunities enabled by new international funding pathways.

Why It Matters

Research in Hearing Health and Deaf Studies has the power to transform systems, inform policy, and improve quality of life. By investing in the future of Hearing Health and Deaf Studies on the world stage, Hearing Research International is designed to deliver generational impact: supporting researchers, strengthening evidence-based practice, and advancing equity for Deaf and hard of hearing communities now and into the future.

"This evolution is more than a name change-it's a statement of purpose," said Julia N. Dumanian, President & CEO of Canadian Hearing Services. "Hearing Research International exists to accelerate research that improves hearing health, advances Deaf Studies, and strengthens equity worldwide. By catalyzing collaboration and innovation, we are shaping evidence that informs systems, empowers communities, and improves lives for generations to come."

The launch aligns with growing global momentum to recognize hearing loss as a public health priority, while advancing inclusive, equity-driven research that reflects the voices and experiences of Deaf communities. This global imperative is reinforced in the World Report on Hearing, published by the World Health Organization, which calls for strengthened research, collaboration, and system-level innovation to address the rising burden of hearing loss worldwide.

With its new name and expanded mandate, Hearing Research International will continue to work with researchers, institutions, policymakers, and communities around the world to advance knowledge, inform practice, and drive lasting change.

To learn more, visit hearingresearchinternational.com.

About Hearing Research International: Investing in the Future

Hearing Research International is an international research foundation advancing innovative, life-changing research in Hearing Health and Deaf Studies. It shapes a global research agenda and champions collaboration that drives meaningful societal change for Deaf and hard of hearing communities, investing in the future and delivering generational impact on the world stage.

Lisa Flowers Hearing Research International 6473271344 lflowers@chs.ca