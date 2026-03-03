HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, Ranked #81 Overall

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / HighLevel has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, earning a spot on the Top 100 Best Software Products list and ranking #81 overall among thousands of products evaluated globally.

G2's annual Best Software Awards are based entirely on verified customer reviews and real-world usage data. Rankings reflect authentic user feedback across performance, satisfaction and market presence, making the list one of the most trusted indicators of product impact in the software industry.

In addition to its Top 100 placement, HighLevel was recognized among the Top 50 in multiple categories, including:

Agentic AI Products

Content Management Products

Marketing + Digital Advertising Products

Sales Products

This cross-category recognition highlights HighLevel's position as an AI-powered business operating system that unifies marketing, sales, automation and customer communication within a single platform.

Today, more than 1 million businesses operate on HighLevel. Each month, those businesses generate over 1.37 billion messages, 194 million leads and 19 million conversations through the platform. These figures reflect sustained adoption and measurable operational activity across agencies, entrepreneurs and mid-market organizations worldwide.

HighLevel also earned distinctions in G2's Winter 2026 mid-market reports, including Easiest Admin, Easiest To Do Business With and Users Most Likely To Recommend. These recognitions underscore not only the platform's functional breadth but also its usability and customer experience.

HighLevel's #81 ranking positions the platform ahead of several globally recognized brands on G2's 2026 Best Software list. The placement reflects direct customer validation and sustained product momentum in a competitive software landscape.

As businesses increasingly seek unified systems over fragmented tool stacks, HighLevel continues to expand its AI-driven infrastructure to support scalable growth, operational clarity and long-term performance.

To learn more about HighLevel's recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards or to start a free trial, visit gohighlevel.com.

