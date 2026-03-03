Sir Nick Faldo, a 6X Major Champion Golfer, Becomes Global Ambassador of GOLF.AI, the World's #1 AI Company in Golf

Faldo's "digital twin" and digitized voice will power a premium experience for golf courses and golfers using the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / GOLF.AI Inc., the world's No. 1 AI company in golf, today announced that Sir Nick Faldo, a 6X major champion golfer, has become its Global Ambassador.

Under terms of the partnership, Faldo (a shareholder in GOLF.AI), will represent the GOLF.AI brand across key media, industry, and public touchpoints.

As part of the agreement, Faldo's "digital twin" will appear across the GOLF.AI brand and communications, and Faldo's digitized voice will drive the caller experience for the company's flagship golf course service, the GOLF.AITM CONCIERGE Agent, which was formally launched today.

Courses can launch the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent in under five minutes here - https://courses.golf.ai/ - without any technical ability or upfront development costs, and begin reducing missed calls, lowering staffing pressure, boosting revenue and saving thousands of dollars per month from day one.

According to the company, the result is a premium, trusted "front door" for golf courses and clubs around the globe, an AI product that supports faster bookings, consistent answers to common questions, reduced operating costs, improved member and guest relations, plus lowered costs and boosted revenue through better capture of inbound demand.

"Golf is built on trust, consistency, and experience, and that is exactly what courses are expected to deliver every day on every call," said Clive Mayhew, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLF.AI. "Sir Nick Faldo brings global credibility and an unmatched standard of excellence to the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent for golf courses worldwide.

"With Sir Nick as our Global Ambassador, and a shareholder, we're elevating what it means to be the first point of contact for a course," Mayhew continued. "The GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent helps clubs and courses answer every call and message 24/7, handles bookings quickly, and delivers course-approved accuracy, all while Nick's presence elevates that interaction into a premium experience from the very first 'Hello.'"

Faldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, with six major championships to his credit, including three Masters titles and three Open Championships, plus a total of 41 total professional wins, with 30 on the European Tour. He also spent 97 weeks ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"I've spent my life in golf competing at the highest level, studying the game, and sharing it with fans and players around the world," said Sir Nick Faldo, Global Ambassador and shareholder of GOLF.AI. "What excites me about GOLF.AI is the chance to combine my global insight and experience of the sport with a purpose-built AI platform that can help courses and golfers everywhere. With the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent and the broader GOLF.AI vision, we can bring AI-empowered intelligence to golfers in a way the industry has never seen, improving how people connect with courses and how courses serve their members and guests."

As Bo Lehew, General Manager of Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio, Texas explains, the coming role of artificial intelligence in each pro shop and on each course is crucial.

"GOLF.AI CONCIERGE isn't something that golf course operators should be looking to in the future," Lehew said. "If you wait that long then you will be left behind. GOLF.AI CONCIERGE is the present, and the immediate impact (coupled with the outstanding service of the entire GOLF.AI team), is something that is a necessity to implement now."

To learn more about GOLF.AI, its relationship with Sir Nick Faldo, and/or experience a demo of the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent please visit https://courses.golf.ai or reach out to the media relations contact listed below.

About GOLF.AI Inc.

GOLF.AI Inc. is the world's #1 AI company in golf. Its flagship service, the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent, helps golf courses capture every booking opportunity by automating tee time bookings, answering every pro shop call and message 24/7, and responding to course questions with course-approved accuracy. Through its partnership with Sir Nick Faldo, GOLF.AI helps reduce missed calls, improve responsiveness, and create a consistent experience for members and guests. Golfers can also download the GOLF.AI mobile app where they can instantly get AI-informed answers to golf questions from Sir Nick Faldo, explore and book tee times, follow the latest news in the golf industry, track PGA and LIV events, as well as the latest global golf rankings, and more. =

GOLF.AI and GOLF.AI CONCIERGE are both trademarks of GOLF.AI Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Copyright 2026 © of GOLF.AI Inc.

