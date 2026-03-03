Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 15:36 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GSMA Calls for Regulatory Readiness for Direct-to-User LEO Satellite Services

New paper recommends developing adaptive and proportionate regulatory frameworks for Direct-to-User LEO satellite services

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of Satellite services, enabled by Low-Earth-Orbit constellations, requires a fresh approach to regulation worldwide, according to a position paper released today by the GSMA.

GSMA Logo

The paper, 'Regulatory Preparedness for Satellite Services', urges policymakers to take proactive steps to modernise regulatory frameworks and outlines five guiding principles to promote innovation, ensure consistent user protection across technologies, safeguard essential public-interest needs, support investment across communications networks, and build consumer trust.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, said: "As LEO satellite services rapidly advance, they are transforming global connectivity, expanding coverage to underserved communities, strengthening resilience, and enabling new D2D services. Growing partnerships between mobile and satellite providers are accelerating innovation and enhancing the overall connectivity experience for users.

As these capabilities scale, governments are increasingly considering the need for greater regulatory alignment. Establishing comparable requirements for mobile and satellite providers delivering similar services will help ensure consistent consumer protection, support sustainable long-term investment, and safeguard national sovereignty - all while delivering greater value, quality, and trust for users."

The GSMA paper comes at a time when new satellites are being launched, and operators are expanding into new markets and services. As LEO constellations scale rapidly, forward-looking regulatory frameworks will be essential to maximise the potential benefits of these new technologies.

Five core principles to guide regulatory frameworks

The paper sets out five principles to guide modern regulatory frameworks:

  1. Transparency and Predictability: Establish clear, consistent, and accessible rules for market entry so that both new satellite entrants and existing mobile operators can make confident, long-term investment decisions together.
  2. Regulatory Parity: Maintain a level playing field by ensuring that satellite providers face the same legal and regulatory obligations as mobile operators.
  3. Harmonisation: Align national policies with regional and international standards to reduce regulatory fragmentation, making it easier and more efficient for global satellite constellations to operate across borders.
  4. Collaboration and Consultation: Maintain open dialogue between governments, regulators, and industry to ensure that new policies are evidence-based, inclusive of all stakeholders and reflect market realities.
  5. Balance Innovation with Regulation: Support technological growth while ensuring satellite operators comply with national interests, such as consumer protection, data privacy and national security.

Read full report here and website.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5833507/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-calls-for-regulatory-readiness-for-direct-to-user-leo-satellite-services-302702534.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.