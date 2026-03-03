Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii Helps Consumers Fight Rising Prices with Smart Strategies and More Ways to Save

New promotion from the digital wallet and smart shopping app rewards new users with added value while enhancing personal financial management.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Snaplii , the innovative digital wallet and the smart shopping app transforming the North American shopping experience, is demonstrating how it turns spending into savings through its latest promotion for new users.

Snaplii is a platform that gives back to shoppers a percentage of what they spend on digital gift cards for more than 500 nationally known brands, from dining, beauty and entertainment to sporting goods, housewares and luxuries. That cashback is instantly credited to their accounts as Snaplii Cash and is available on their next purchases.

In the current promotion, when a new user pays $20, they get a $30 value gift card, generating $10 in savings on their first Snaplii order. Subsequent purchases continue to earn Snaplii Cash bonuses of 4 percent or more, higher rates than offered by competitors. That makes Snaplii an instrument both for saving money and managing personal finances, its founder said.

"Snaplii creates value through both instant cashback and by helping shoppers build smarter shopping habits," said Spencer Xu, CEO and founder of Snaplii. "By adding more ways to pay and earn rewards instantly, we make it easier for users to keep more of what they spend and build value over time."

In addition, when users combine the power of Snaplii cashback with their own credit card's rewards programs and other offers, they can turn everyday spending into building rewards stacks.

Snaplii presents an example of a user with a $2,000 home renovation project. The shopper could purchase $2,000 in e-gift cards at a Snaplii partner home improvement retailer, earning 4 percent cashback credit of $80 in Snaplii Cash. The shopper could then pay Snaplii with their rewards credit card, adding another 2 percent, or $40, in card rewards. If the home retailer offers a discount for large purchases, that could add another 5 percent discount, for more than $200 in savings on the $2,000 purchase.

In addition to its broad spectrum of brand partners, Snaplii also supports multi-currency payments, including RMB, USD, and CAD. That gives Snaplii users more flexibility in how they fund purchases and manage spending.

More than a quarter-million Snaplii users have already saved over $3 million on their purchases. Snaplii is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit Snaplii.com .

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet-designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com .

