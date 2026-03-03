D. Boral Capital Announces its 2026 DBC Global Conference Returning to The Plaza Hotel in May

The second annual event takes place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City with Kevin O'Leary Returning as Keynote Speaker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / D. Boral Capital, a strategic global investment bank serving middle-market and emerging growth companies, announces its 2026 DBC Global Conference will take place on Thursday, May 7, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. ABC Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, also known as 'Mr. Wonderful,' will once again take center stage as the event's keynote speaker.

The 2026 D. Boral Capital Global Conference will bring executives from private and public emerging growth companies together with fundamental institutional investors and leading industry professionals to foster meaningful connections and strategic dialogue. Sectors represented will include AI and AI Infrastructure, Critical Metals and Mining, Technology and Media, Energy, Power and Renewables, Consumer and Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Gaming and Lodging, among others.

"We are proud to announce the return of the D. Boral Capital Global Conference, once again featuring Mr. Kevin O'Leary, set against the iconic backdrop of the historic Plaza Hotel in New York City," said David W. Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "Our annual event is quickly becoming a premier forum for fostering productive conversations between institutional investors and high-growth issuers, providing attendees with a high-energy environment for impact and engagement."

For more information on the 2026 DBC Global Conference, visit https://dboralcapital.com/conference/.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

