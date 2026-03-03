SimiTree Appoints Technology Executive Zain Jafri as First-Ever Chief Product & Technology Officer

Newly created executive role reflects SimiTree's deepened commitment to technology vision, product innovation, and long-term growth strategy

HAMDEN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / SimiTree, a leading services and software company focused on behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers, today announced the appointment of Zain Jafri as its first-ever Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). This newly created role underscores SimiTree's dedication to strengthening its technology vision, accelerating product innovation, and positioning the company for continued long-term growth.

"Creating this role is a deliberate and meaningful step in SimiTree's evolution," said William Simione, III, CEO of SimiTree. "As we continue to expand our platform and deepen our investment in technology, it became clear we needed dedicated executive leadership at the intersection of product strategy and technical innovation. Zain brings exactly the kind of experience, vision, and execution capability we were looking for, and we are thrilled to have him on the team. His appointment signals to our clients, our partners, and the broader market that we are serious about building the most advanced and effective technology solutions in behavioral health, home health, and hospice care."

In this new role, Jafri will be responsible for shaping and executing SimiTree's product and technology strategy, leading efforts to modernize data infrastructure, drive AI-enabled innovation, and ensure the company's technology roadmap is tightly aligned with its growth objectives and the evolving needs of its healthcare clients.

Jafri is a seasoned technology executive with a strong track record of building scalable products that deliver measurable results. Throughout his career, he has led the transformation of professional services organizations into data- and AI-enabled platforms, improving performance, strengthening operating discipline, and supporting better decision-making-particularly within the complex regulatory environment of the healthcare sector.

Jafri has held senior leadership roles across healthcare consulting and technology organizations, including serving as an early member of the leadership team at Pareto Intelligence, where he built and led the product and analytics function from inception. He later established and led an independent advisory practice, partnering with executive teams to define product strategy, modernize data infrastructure, and implement AI solutions aligned with business objectives.

"I'm excited to join SimiTree and help shape what comes next for this organization," said Jafri. "The opportunity to build a technology function from a strong foundation-with a clear client focus and a real commitment to innovation-is exactly the kind of challenge I'm energized by. Healthcare organizations are navigating tremendous complexity, and I look forward to developing practical, well-executed solutions that make a tangible difference for SimiTree's clients and the patients they serve."

Jafri holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University and a Master of Science in Applied Data Science from the University of Chicago.

Jafri's appointment comes as SimiTree continues to invest in its comprehensive suite of services and technology solutions, including SARA, its AI-powered coding platform, and CLARITY, its revenue cycle management technology, designed to help behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers improve patient outcomes while optimizing operational and financial performance.

About SimiTree

SimiTree is a growth-stage services and software company dedicated to supporting behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers. Backed by private equity, SimiTree delivers comprehensive solutions that help healthcare organizations improve patient care while achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence. The company is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

Contact Information

Company Name: SimiTree

Contact Name: Meredith Carroll

Phone Number: (800) 949-0388

Email Address: contactus@simitreehc.com

Website Link(s): www.simitreehc.com

SOURCE: SimiTree

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/simitree-appoints-technology-executive-zain-jafri-as-first-ever-chief-1143037