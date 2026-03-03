Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040
03.03.2026
Mastercard Brings Contactless Metro Payments and Reforestation to Taipei

By Ling Hai, President, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Originally published by Mastercard

Back from Taipei - inspired by what's next for urban mobility

I recently returned from Taipei, where our teams and partners took an important step forward in making everyday travel simpler. Together with Taishin International Bank, we launched contactless payments on the Taipei Metro, a great example of how we're focused on transit and bringing the benefits of open-loop experiences to riders: tap in with the card or wallet you already carry, no extra transit card or top-ups needed.

We've paired this with our Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition - tap, ride, plant - so each tap contributes to our reforestation efforts and makes sustainability part of daily routines in a simple, tangible way.

Proud of the collaboration behind this milestone and energized by what we'll continue to build with our partners.

Continue reading here

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

Find more stories and multimedia from Mastercard at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mastercard-brings-contactless-metro-payments-and-reforestation-to-ta-1143127

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
