ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
Opti Digital Accelerates Its US Expansion with the Appointment of Robin Skrzypek as Senior Director, Publisher Development

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Opti Digital, the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, announces the appointment of Robin Skrzypek as Senior Director, Publisher Development, marking a significant step in the company's continued expansion across the United States.

This strategic hire reinforces Opti Digital's commitment to strengthen its presence in the North American market and accelerate growth among US-based digital publishers. As the company scales its unified monetization platform globally, expanding its leadership footprint in the US represents an important milestone in its international development roadmap.

With over 20 years of experience in programmatic advertising and publisher partnerships, Robin brings deep expertise in revenue optimization, operational efficiency, and strategic growth within complex ad tech ecosystems. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled high-impact publisher partnerships, driven sustainable revenue performance, and implemented monetization strategies that prioritize transparency, efficiency, and long-term value creation.

In his new role, Robin will lead Opti Digital's publisher development strategy in the United States, focusing on expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening relationships with mid-to-large publishers, and supporting the adoption of Opti Digital's unified platform across both programmatic and direct sales.

"North America represents a major opportunity for Opti Digital," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital."Robin's deep understanding of the US publisher ecosystem, combined with his partnership-driven mindset, will play a central role in accelerating our expansion and reinforcing our long-term commitment to the market."

Robin Skrzypek adds: "I'm excited to join Opti Digital at a pivotal moment in its international growth. The company's platform approach to simplifying monetization complexity and driving sustainable revenue performance aligns perfectly with the needs of US publishers navigating an increasingly fragmented landscape. "

This appointment comes as Opti Digital continues to invest in its international footprint and deepen its engagement within the US publishing ecosystem through strategic partnerships, industry participation, and expanded commercial initiatives.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital helps publishers maximise advertising yield while enabling brands to deliver impactful, premium ad campaigns.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, LADbible, Valnet and Orange, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact
Sara Bigovic
Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital
sara@optidigital.com
www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-accelerates-its-us-expansion-with-the-appointment-of-1142679

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
