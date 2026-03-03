Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optima Tax Relief Unveils No-Cost Tax Identity Protection with New Optima Tax Shield Free Plan

Nation's Leading Tax Resolution Firm Launches $0/Month Plan to Combat Rising IRS Fraud and Identity Theft

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief is breaking down the barriers to tax security with the official launch of the Optima Tax Shield Free Plan, a no-cost membership designed to give taxpayers access to essential tax identity monitoring and support. While the company's broader tax protection platform has long offered premium safeguards, this new $0/month tier ensures that every taxpayer, regardless of budget, can take proactive steps against the growing threat of tax-related identity theft and fraudulent filings.

In response to the alarming rise in tax identity theft and fraudulent filings, Optima Tax Shield provides proactive monitoring, real-time alerts, IRS status reporting, and expert identity restoration support, all through flexible protection plans tailored to individuals and families.

"We developed Optima Tax Shield because we believe tax security shouldn't be a luxury," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Our mission has always been to take the stress out of tax. By introducing a strong free version of our platform, we're making it easier for Americans to stay informed, spot problems early, and protect their financial identity before issues escalate."

The Optima Tax Shield Free Plan includes:

  • 24/7 Tax ID Theft Monitoring

  • Monthly IRS Status Reports

  • IRS Notice Analysis

  • Annual Tax Extension Filing (Form 4868)

In addition to the free tier, the product offers multiple paid plans featuring advanced protections such as lifetime audit defense, discounted tax resolution services, and professional tax return preparation for a wide range of filing needs.

Rather than focusing only on resolving tax problems after they occur, Optima Tax Shield Free emphasizes prevention and awareness. The free plan lowers the barrier to entry for taxpayers who want peace of mind but may not be ready to invest in a paid protection service. For those seeking additional support, upgraded plans remain available with enhanced benefits such as audit assistance and tax preparation services.

By making foundational tax identity protection widely accessible, Optima Tax Relief aims to help reduce the number of taxpayers blindsided by fraudulent filings, delayed refunds, or identity-related disputes.

Founded to assist individuals and businesses facing complex tax matters, Optima Tax Relief continues to evolve its services to meet modern taxpayer challenges, now pairing resolution expertise with preventative tools that help clients stay ahead of problems.

For more information or to enroll in Optima Tax Shield, visit www.optimataxshield.com

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

CONTACT:
Amy Potter
Sr. Director of Communications
amyh@optimataxrelief.com
(800) 536-0734 x1265

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optima-tax-relief-unveils-no-cost-tax-identity-protection-with-new-o-1142701

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.