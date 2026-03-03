Optima Tax Relief Unveils No-Cost Tax Identity Protection with New Optima Tax Shield Free Plan

Nation's Leading Tax Resolution Firm Launches $0/Month Plan to Combat Rising IRS Fraud and Identity Theft

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Optima Tax Relief is breaking down the barriers to tax security with the official launch of the Optima Tax Shield Free Plan, a no-cost membership designed to give taxpayers access to essential tax identity monitoring and support. While the company's broader tax protection platform has long offered premium safeguards, this new $0/month tier ensures that every taxpayer, regardless of budget, can take proactive steps against the growing threat of tax-related identity theft and fraudulent filings.

In response to the alarming rise in tax identity theft and fraudulent filings, Optima Tax Shield provides proactive monitoring, real-time alerts, IRS status reporting, and expert identity restoration support, all through flexible protection plans tailored to individuals and families.

"We developed Optima Tax Shield because we believe tax security shouldn't be a luxury," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Our mission has always been to take the stress out of tax. By introducing a strong free version of our platform, we're making it easier for Americans to stay informed, spot problems early, and protect their financial identity before issues escalate."

The Optima Tax Shield Free Plan includes:

24/7 Tax ID Theft Monitoring

Monthly IRS Status Reports

IRS Notice Analysis

Annual Tax Extension Filing (Form 4868)

In addition to the free tier, the product offers multiple paid plans featuring advanced protections such as lifetime audit defense, discounted tax resolution services, and professional tax return preparation for a wide range of filing needs.

Rather than focusing only on resolving tax problems after they occur, Optima Tax Shield Free emphasizes prevention and awareness. The free plan lowers the barrier to entry for taxpayers who want peace of mind but may not be ready to invest in a paid protection service. For those seeking additional support, upgraded plans remain available with enhanced benefits such as audit assistance and tax preparation services.

By making foundational tax identity protection widely accessible, Optima Tax Relief aims to help reduce the number of taxpayers blindsided by fraudulent filings, delayed refunds, or identity-related disputes.

Founded to assist individuals and businesses facing complex tax matters, Optima Tax Relief continues to evolve its services to meet modern taxpayer challenges, now pairing resolution expertise with preventative tools that help clients stay ahead of problems.

For more information or to enroll in Optima Tax Shield, visit www.optimataxshield.com

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

