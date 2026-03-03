Global Technology Distribution Council: New GTDC Research Details Distribution's Influence on AI, Cloud and Hyperscaler Sales and Adoption

IT distributors have become digital ecosystem orchestrators that unify cloud, AI, hyperscaler, and subscription-based business models.

Distribution significantly accelerates vendor growth while reducing risk, allowing suppliers to scale efficiently, expand partner bases, enter new markets and mitigate financial and operational liabilities.

Digital platforms are creating a new GTM "operating system". These systems offer end-to-end digital commerce and intelligence layers to manage procurement, billing, lifecycles and analytics.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors, has released a new research report, Distribution: The Digital Force Multiplier. Developed by CommCentric Solutions, this study examines how IT distribution has transformed and continues to evolve into a critical enabler of cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscaler and platform-driven business models across the global technology channel.

Suppliers and solution providers face mounting complexity, financial risk and competitive pressure in this new digital realm. This survey and interview-based report confirms that distributors are uniquely positioned to unify fragmented go-to-market motions, streamline subscription and consumption models, integrate multi-vendor solutions, and accelerate partner enablement, demand generation and data-driven decision-making. These benefits are ranked and detailed by supplier executives in this report, along with insightful narrative from distribution and industry thought leaders.

"Today's distributors have advanced far beyond the critical logistics and credit services mission," said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC. "Distribution is now a major force multiplier-helping cloud and AI and hyperscaler-focused suppliers reduce risk, scale faster, enter new markets and orchestrate increasingly complex digital ecosystems. Those services are layered on top of all the time-tested valued services that vendors have come to expect from their trusted distributor partners."

Cloud, XaaS, and AI-driven solutions introduce operational, financial and technical complexity that most emerging and established suppliers simply do not have the resources to scale these offerings independently. Distribution provides these organizations with operational efficiencies, financial leverage and the global reach required to succeed in today's highly competitive IT ecosystems.

Distribution's New Key Value Propositions

Several critical trends were highlighted by the global survey of vendor executives and in-depth interviews with channel leaders across North America, EMEA and APJ. The report notes a number of those movements that are forging a stronger and more valuable future for the IT ecosystem. Some of the advantages suppliers gain by working with distributors include:

Partner ecosystem growth is a priority. 80% of vendor executives rank this distribution value-add as the most important contribution to their go-to-market success, with sales enablement resources cited by 57% of respondents, reflecting the growing need for education, tools and guidance to sell and support cloud and AI-driven solutions.

Digital platform adoption is strong, with 86% of suppliers either using at least one today or actively evaluating options to support online transactions, lifecycle management and analytics.

Hyperscaler relationships continue to evolve. 60% of vendors have direct relationships with these infrastructure suppliers with 40% leveraging both a direct and distributor-supported model, underscoring the growing importance of distribution as a bridge between these organizations and the broader channel ecosystem.

Additional survey findings highlight that distributors play a critical role in risk reduction, renewal orchestration, marketplace onboarding and AI-driven analytics - essential capabilities as technology shifts more toward subscription, consumption and outcome-based models.

The full report, Distribution: The Digital Force Multiplier, as well as other invaluable industry research and resources, is available at no cost on the GTDC Knowledge Hub.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $180 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, Arrow Electronics, CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia S.p.A., D&H Distributing, ELKO Group, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks, Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom Public Limited, Mindware, Nexora, Redington Limited, SiS Technologies, Tarsus Distribution, TD SYNNEX, TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings Limited and Westcon-Comstor.

