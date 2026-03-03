Anzeige
03.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
Property Brothers' Drew Scott Partners with TurboTenant in New National Ad Campaign, Helping Landlords 'Run Their Rental Like a Pro'

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / TurboTenant, the all-in-one property management platform trusted by more than a million landlords, announced today that television personality and real estate expert Drew Scott will star in the company's new national commercial campaign launching this spring.

In the spot, titled "Run Your Rental Like a Pro," Scott walks viewers through a bright, bustling rental home as he shares his experience managing properties and finding tenants. True to his approachable, practical style, he demonstrates how TurboTenant brings every step of the rental process, from listings and tenant screening to lease creation and rent collection, together in one simple, digital dashboard.

"We wanted this campaign to capture the everyday reality of being a landlord from the small details, the moving parts, to the moment when keys change hands," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Drew makes that process approachable and inspiring, showing that with the right tools, anyone can run a rental like a pro."

The ad concludes with Scott handing off keys to new tenants and delivering the campaign's tagline: "TurboTenant. Run your rental like a pro." The spot was filmed in Los Angeles and will debut nationwide across TV, digital, and social channels in March.

"I've worked on a lot of homes over the years, and I know how challenging rentals can be," said Drew Scott. "TurboTenant keeps everything organized - it's practical, secure, and simple. That's exactly how I like to run my business."

TurboTenant enables landlords to manage every aspect of their rental property with ease - marketing, tenant screening, lease creation, online rent payments, and maintenance tracking - all in one place. The platform makes rental management accessible for independent landlords nationwide, with free core tools and flexible upgrades.

To learn more about TurboTenant's services, please visit turbotenant.com.

About TurboTenant
TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management software platform designed to help over 1 million independent landlords and small property owners manage their rentals efficiently and professionally. From listing and screening tenants to collecting rent and tracking maintenance, TurboTenant simplifies the entire rental process-whether landlords manage one property or one hundred. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, TurboTenant serves landlords and renters nationwide.

Media Contact
John Hiltner
Johnh@interdependence.com
614.352.7160

SOURCE: TurboTenant



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/property-brothers-drew-scott-partners-with-turbotenant-in-new-national-ad-campaign-help-1143012

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
