ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Announces Largest Expansion of Motor Controllers and Intelligent Power Systems

Strengthening Electronic Propulsion Leadership

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / ePropelled, a global innovator in electric propulsion and power management solutions for uncrewed vehicles and advanced mobility platforms, today announced its largest expansion of electronic control technologies to date with an expanded lineup of motor controllers (ESCs), Integrated Power Systems (iPS), and related intelligent components that deliver unmatched performance, efficiency, and mission adaptability across aerial, ground, and marine domains.

Growing demand for smarter and more reliable electric propulsion architectures is driving ePropelled's development of integrated electronic controls, including advanced ESCs and the iPS solution. These technologies are engineered to operate cohesively with ePropelled's high efficiency motors and hybrid power units, improving performance, endurance, and real time power management for OEMs worldwide.

The evolution of uncrewed and autonomous platforms toward higher capability levels is creating a need for propulsion electronics that deliver precise control, stable power, and continuous system intelligence. ePropelled Group's expanded electronics suite answers this requirement through a unified ecosystem designed for aerial, ground, and marine environments.

Expanding Electronic Speed Controllers (ESCs) and Motor Control Technologies

ePropelled's portfolio of electronic speed controllers (ESCs) and intelligent motor control units are designed to seamlessly manage propulsion drive systems with precision, efficiency, and durability. Built to complement ePropelled's broad range of propulsion motors, from lightweight Sparrow Series units to high-power Falcon platforms, these controllers deliver robust torque and speed management and efficiency improvements essential for demanding missions and varied operating conditions.

With advanced control algorithms, sophisticated state monitoring, and support for networked data services, ePropelled's ESCs deliver real-time diagnostics and performance tuning capabilities that help system integrators optimize vehicle responsiveness while reducing energy consumption. These controllers are a key component of ePropelled's intelligent propulsion ecosystem, enabling enhanced thrust control, system protection, and streamlined integration across aerial, surface, and ground systems.

Intelligent Power Systems (iPS): Smarter, Reliable Power Management

At the heart of ePropelled's electronics evolution are its Intelligent Power Systems (iPS) for the hybrid Hercules platform, with comprehensive power management that regulates and distributes electrical energy to propulsion motors, avionics, sensors, and payloads with exceptional efficiency and reliability. Designed to convert and condition power for optimal performance, iPS units ensure stable DC power delivery from starter generators or battery sources while enabling integration with hybrid energy architectures.

These systems feature real-time monitoring and adaptive power regulation that help maintain mission integrity in complex environments, ensuring onboard electronics and propulsion systems receive consistent power under variable load conditions. With advanced fault-tolerant capabilities, ePropelled's iPS solutions are critical enablers for long-duration operations and hybrid UAV platforms.

Driving Innovation Across Industries

ePropelled's expanded electronic capabilities support a diverse set of applications, from commercial and industrial drones to defense, autonomous ground vehicles, and marine platforms. By integrating motors, ESCs, starter generators, and iPS into a cohesive propulsion and power network, ePropelled accelerates electric mobility innovation while helping OEMs tackle efficiency, weight, reliability, and data-driven control challenges in their designs.

"Our investment in advanced electronic controls and intelligent power infrastructure reflects ePropelled's commitment to delivering fully integrated propulsion systems that address both performance and mission intelligence," said Nick Grewal, Founder and CEO of ePropelled. As propulsion systems become more intelligent and interconnected, OEMs need electronics that can manage power, performance, and data as a unified whole.

"This expansion of our electronics portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver complete, integrated propulsion solutions that enhance agility, reliability, and mission insight across defence, commercial, and multi-domain applications"

For more information about ePropelled's expanded electronic controllers, iPS solutions, and full propulsion product lines, visit ePropelled.com.

About ePropelled

ePropelled Group, is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion solutions and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicle operations in air, on land and at sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 36 patents across 10 categories and serves customers worldwide from its R&D, Engineering and Manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK and India. Operating through sovereign supply chains, ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and empower uncrewed motion.

