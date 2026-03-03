Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Launches Friends Groove: The Platform That Helps Independent Artists Turn Superfans Into Supporters

New Music Discovery Platform Combines Real-Time Listening Parties, NFT Collectibles, and Fan Investment Opportunities to Help Emerging Artists Build Sustainable Careers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Remergify, a blockchain and AI technology company, today announced the launch of Friends Groove ( friendsgroove.com ), an innovative platform designed to help independent and emerging artists build deeper connections with their most passionate fans while creating new revenue streams beyond traditional streaming. Born from a genuine love of music and the desire to help talented artists sustain their creative careers, Friends Groove complements existing streaming platforms by giving artists tools to engage superfans and monetize their dedication.

The Opportunity: Helping Small Artists Thrive

For every artist with major label representation and playlist placement, thousands of talented independent musicians struggle to turn their passion into a sustainable career. These artists - bedroom producers, local bands, DIY musicians - create incredible music but lack the resources, connections, and tools to build a dedicated fanbase and earn meaningful income from their art.

"FriendsGroove was born from watching incredibly talented artists work multiple jobs to support their music," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify. "We're not trying to replace streaming platforms - we love what they've done for music discovery. Instead, we're building complementary tools that help emerging artists connect with their superfans and create sustainable income through direct support, merchandise, live experiences, and community building."

The Vision: Superfans Supporting Artists They Love

FriendsGroove recognizes that every artist, no matter how small their following, has fans who would love to support them more directly. The platform creates multiple ways for these superfans to invest in, connect with, and champion the artists they believe in.

"This isn't about competing with anyone," explains Stuart Fine. "It's about giving independent artists the same opportunities that major label artists have - the ability to sell merchandise with healthy margins, crowdfund tours, engage fans in real-time, and build a community around their music. We integrate with existing streaming platforms because we believe artists should be everywhere their fans are."

How It Works: Tools for Building Real Connections

Real-Time Listening Parties: Artists can host synchronized listening experiences where fans experience new releases together, creating the communal excitement of release day in a digital world. Artists can drop in to share stories behind the songs, answer questions, and thank their supporters in real-time.

Superfan Recognition System: A proprietary scoring system identifies an artist's most engaged supporters based on actual interaction - not just passive listening. Artists can reward their top fans with exclusive content, early access, and special recognition.

NFT-Authenticated Merchandise: Physical merchandise embedded with QR codes that connect to digital content, with each item verified on the blockchain to ensure authenticity. Artists earn 80% of merchandise revenue, compared to typical print-on-demand margins of 15-30%.

Fan-Backed Tours and Albums: Crowdfunding tools allow fans to directly invest in an artist's tour or next album, receiving perks like backstage access, revenue sharing, and credits in return for their support.

Anti-Scalping Concert Tickets: Blockchain-based tickets that allow artists to set maximum resale prices and earn royalties on secondary market sales, ensuring real fans can afford tickets while stopping exploitative scalping.

First Play Friday: Artists can release music exclusively on Friends Groove for one week before it goes to other platforms, building hype with their core fanbase and gathering valuable engagement data before the wider release.

The Technology: Blockchain Made Simple

FriendsGroove leverages Phantasma blockchain and SeedlessWallet integration to enable NFT functionality without requiring users to understand cryptocurrency. Fans and artists use familiar email and password login - no seed phrases, no crypto wallets to manage, no technical barriers.

"Technology should be invisible," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Innovation Officer. "Fans shouldn't need a computer science degree to support their favorite artists. We handle all the blockchain complexity in the background so users experience a platform that works like any other website they're familiar with."

Discovery That Favors Emerging Talent

Unlike traditional algorithms that favor artists with existing popularity or marketing budgets, FriendsGroove's inverse discovery algorithm actively promotes smaller artists. The fewer followers an artist has, the more prominently they appear in discovery feeds - giving bedroom producers and local bands a genuine chance to find their audience.

"We believe amazing music exists everywhere, not just on major label rosters," said Stuart Fine. "Our algorithm is designed to surface hidden gems and give emerging artists the visibility they deserve. Having 200 deeply engaged fans is more valuable to us than having 20,000 passive listeners."

Economic Opportunity: Multiple Revenue Streams

FriendsGroove creates new income opportunities for independent artists:

Merchandise: 80% revenue share on physical and digital goods

Concert Tickets: 10% ongoing royalty on every resale

Tour/Album Crowdfunding: Direct fan investment with community support

Exclusive Content: Premium offerings for superfans

Stems Marketplace: Revenue from producers purchasing official song components

Custom Vinyl: Earnings from fan-curated personalized vinyl pressings

Early projections suggest active artists on FriendsGroove could generate $5,000-$20,000 annually from these combined revenue streams - supplemental income that can help musicians sustain their creative careers.

Integration, Not Replacement

Friends Groove is designed to work alongside, not against, existing streaming platforms. Artists maintain their presence on Spotify, Apple Music, and other services while using FriendsGroove as their "home base" for superfan engagement.

"We have tremendous respect for what streaming platforms have accomplished," said Alfred Farrington II. "They've made music accessible to billions of people. We're simply adding a layer on top that helps independent artists monetize their most passionate fans. Think of us as the artist's headquarters - a place where superfans gather, streaming happens everywhere else."

Founding Artist Program: Building Together

Artists joining the Friends Groove waitlist before launch become founding members, receiving Genesis NFTs - limited edition digital collectibles granting permanent benefits including lifetime discounts, priority support, and potential equity consideration. Only 1,000 Genesis NFTs will be issued.

The waitlist features a referral program where artists earn benefits by inviting their community:

3 referrals: One month premium access

15 referrals: Three months premium access

50 referrals: Six months premium access

100 referrals: Lifetime premium access plus equity consideration

Built on Love of Music

"At its core, Friends Groove is a love letter to independent musicians and the fans who support them," said Stuart Fine. "We've all had that experience of discovering an amazing artist before anyone else knew about them, watching them perform in a tiny venue, buying their merch to help them afford their next tour. That connection - that relationship between artist and superfan - is magical. We're just building technology to strengthen it."

Strategic Partnerships

Friends Groove has partnered with leading technology providers:

Phantasma Blockchain: Energy-efficient, low-cost blockchain infrastructure

SeedlessWallet: Simplified cryptocurrency access

TrustNFT: Authentication and verification services

Launch Timeline

Now: Waitlist open at friendsgroove.com with Genesis NFT reservation

June 2026: Platform launch with core features

Q4 2026: Expanded features including listening lounges and tour backing

2027-2028: Continued feature expansion based on artist and fan feedback

