GOLF.AI Launches Its GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent, a 24/7 AI Agent That Serves as a Front Door for Pro Shop Tee Time Bookings and Q&A, Voiced by Sir Nick Faldo

This 'Build Your Own' AI Agent Technology Enables Any Golf Course or Club to Create a Fully Operational GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent for Their Pro Shop in Under Five Minutes for Free

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / GOLF.AI Inc., the world's No. 1 AI company in golf, today launched the GOLF.AITM CONCIERGE Agent, an AI-empowered, digital system for pro shop phone systems that instantly understands tee times, policies, pricing, and everyday golfer questions, delivering a live voice and digital agent ready to take bookings and handle inquiries at once.

Courses can launch the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent in under five minutes here - https://courses.golf.ai/ - without any technical ability or upfront development costs, and begin reducing missed calls, lowering staffing pressure, boosting revenue and saving thousands of dollars per month from day one.

Additionally, through the company's Global Ambassador agreement with Sir Nick Faldo, he not only represents the GOLF.AI brand across key media, industry, and public touchpoints, his digitized voice will drive the caller experience for the company's flagship golf course service, the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent.

Through GOLF.AI's strategic partnership with Faldo, U.S. deployments of the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent are underway, with the first 100 U.S. courses deploying across all states.

"Courses cannot afford to miss calls, miss bookings or deliver inconsistent information, especially during peak hours," said Clive Mayhew, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLF.AI. "The GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent is the virtual front door for courses and ensures that every inquiry is answered quickly and correctly, tee times are booked fast, and approved accuracy is always utilized. With Sir Nick Faldo voicing that experience, we pair world-class trust with modern AI automation so courses can improve service, reduce operational strain, and capture more revenue opportunities."

Formally launched today and designed for golf's high-volume and high-variance operating environment, the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent helps courses automate tee time bookings and respond to common questions such as hours, rates, policies, cancellations, lessons, and events.

By deploying the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent in their pro shops, courses and clubs can reduce missed calls, smooth peak-time demand, and improve service levels while also freeing their golf pros to focus on in-person guests and on course operations.

"GOLF.AI CONCIERGE was not only welcomed with open arms by my staff, but it also has served an amazing service for us, with improved telephone customer service at an amazing 24/7 of the time, while allowing our staff to focus on the guests actually in the pro shop," said Bo Lehew, General Manager of Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio, Texas. "It integrates seamlessly with our tee sheet, understands our ever-evolving policies and creative events, keeps member satisfaction at an all-time high, has increased bookings, and made staffing an extra person in the pro shop to simply answer the phone a thing of the past."

As part of GOLF.AI's partnership with Sir Nick Faldo, his digitized voice will drive the caller experience for golf courses using the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent. Additionally, as a shareholder in GOLF.AI, Faldo's "digital twin" will also represent GOLF.AI across its key brand, media, and public touchpoints.

"When a golfer calls a course, they want clarity, confidence, and a sense that someone is on the other end who understands the game," Faldo explained. "That's why this launch matters. The GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent brings together the practical realities of golf operations with AI that is purpose-built specifically for this sport. It also helps courses deliver a consistently high standard of service at scale, making it a powerful way to apply real golf intelligence to everyday moments. That's why I'm proud to be part of bringing that capability to golfers and courses everywhere."

According to the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent data, the top five Call Profiles for courses are:

Tee time bookings: 38%, Pro shop questions: 16%, General information: 9%, Tee time inquiries: 6%, and Refunds/cancellations: 4%.

Pricing and Availability

The GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent is available with a 30-day free trial for all courses worldwide. Pricing per course is based on monthly call volume and starts at $99 per month for up to 200 calls per month. To learn more about GOLF.AI and/or request a demo of the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent, please visit the company website or reach out to the media relations contact listed below.

About GOLF.AI

GOLF.AI Inc. is the world's #1 AI company in golf. Its flagship service, the GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent, helps golf courses capture every booking opportunity by automating tee time bookings, answering every pro shop call and message 24/7, and responding to course questions with course-approved accuracy. Through its partnership with Sir Nick Faldo, GOLF.AI helps reduce missed calls, improve responsiveness, and create a consistent experience for members and guests. Golfers can also download the GOLF.AI mobile app where they can instantly get AI-informed answers to golf questions from Sir Nick Faldo, explore and book tee times, follow the latest news in the golf industry, track PGA and LIV events, as well as the latest global golf rankings, and more.

GOLF.AI and GOLF.AI CONCIERGE are both trademarks of GOLF.AI Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Copyright 2026 © of GOLF.AI Inc.

