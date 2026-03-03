PID Floors Launches Official YouTube Playlist Dedicated to Hardwood Floor Care in Alignment with Official NWFA Standards

PID Floors' Brand-New Floor Care Mini-Video Series Offers Expert Guidance from the National Wood Flooring Association

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / PID Floors, a trusted hardwood flooring leader, proudly announces the launch of its official PID Floors x NWFA | Beyond The Surface YouTube playlist-an exclusive new mini-video series dedicated entirely to hardwood floor care topics.

Developed in collaboration with the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), the new playlist delivers expert-led video content and user-friendly floor care guidance aligned with official NWFA standards. The series explores essential topics and common issues regarding the preservation, restoration, and long-term care of real hardwood flooring.

"We understand that hardwood floors are an investment. No matter what type of hardwood floors you have, our goal remains the same: helping you to keep your hardwood floors in pristine condition for years of enjoyment to come," said Steven Skutelsky, President of PID Floors. "With the launch of our YouTube channel's new floor care video series, we are offering hardwood flooring expertise that now extends far beyond our showroom-sharing trusted guidance in accordance with official NWFA standards that can help anyone and everyone protect the beauty, integrity, longevity, and value of hardwood floors."

PID Floors x NWFA | Beyond the Surface

The inaugural PID Floors x NWFA | Beyond the Surface Videos include:

Topic 1: Moisture-Related Movement: Buckling, Cupping, Crowning, Flooding

Topic 2: Gaps & Separation: Normal vs. Abnormal Gapping, Checks, Face-Checking

Topic 3: Physical Deformation & Wear: Compression Set, Dish-Out, Dents, Uneven Floors

Topic 4: Installation & Assembly Issues: Delamination, Panelization, Overwood & Underwood, Grade Issues

Topic 5: Loose & Noisy Floor Issues: Squeaks, Popping, & Movement

Topic 6: Visual Surface Irregularities: Chatter Marks, Picture Framing, Sanding Marks

Topic 7: Surface & Finish Basics: Early Wear, Uneven Sheen, Grain Raise

Topic 8: Wood Finish Application Defects: Streaks, Orange Peel, Bubbles, Cloudiness

Topic 9: Finish Adhesion & Bonding Issues: Side Bonding, Poly Beads, Sticky Board Syndrome

Topic 10: Stains & Chemical Reactions: Stains, Tannic Acid Bleed, Chipping, Pinholes

Each episode is produced in alignment with the official NWFA Standards.

The PID Floors x NWFA | Beyond the Surface playlist is now live on the official PID Floors YouTube channel.

About PID Floors

For over 37 years, PID Floors has been a leader in the hardwood flooring industry with showrooms in NYC, Florida, Dallas, Indiana, and Boston. With an international portfolio of incredible residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, multifamily, and institutional projects, they have exclusive partnerships to create custom flooring for iconic global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Dior, and Tory Burch. A meticulously curated one-stop shop-they carry over 1,000 standard items in their inventory, most of which are stocked for quick delivery, along with full custom capabilities. This family company has always been about more than just hardwood flooring-it is about crafting extraordinary design experiences.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Steven Skutelsky

sskutelsky@pidfloors.com

212.337.3433

PID Flagship

37 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011

www.pidfloors.com

SOURCE: PID Floors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/pid-floors-launches-official-youtube-playlist-dedicated-to-hardwood-fl-1141945