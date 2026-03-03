Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 16:14 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ECM PCB Stator Tech and Poseidon's Forge Announce New Partnership to Showcase Customized AUV Propulsion Innovation

Accelerating AUV Innovation Through Customized PCB Stator Propulsion

NEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / ECM PCB Stator Tech, a U.S. leader in next-generation electric motor design innovation, today announced a new collaboration with autonomous underwater vehicle developer Poseidon's Forge, bringing advanced propulsion solutions to this year's Oceanology International exhibition in London.

Under the partnership, Poseidon's Forge will showcase an ECMpowered propulsion system built around ECM's patented PCB Stator motors on their new AUV, DarkWake, during the event. This demonstration highlights how software-defined motor design and customized motor control deliver high fidelity, no electromagnetic interference (EMI), quiet operation, improved efficiency, and proven operational reliability for underwater platforms operating in demanding environments.

"We're excited to partner with Poseidon's Forge to put a spotlight on how tailored motor design and control can elevate performance in the marine domain," said Chris Fielding, Vice President of Applications Engineering at ECM. "Matching PCB Stator motors to specific hull shapes and vehicle profiles delivers engineered reliability, extended battery life, and higher system efficiency. In underwater systems where maintenance access is limited and mission success is critical, reliability is not optional - it must be designed in from the start."

Poseidons Forge AUV 'DarkWave' on a beach

Customization Meets Marine Innovation

Poseidon's Forge selected ECM technology for its ability to:

  • Deliver high-fidelity system performance with no acoustic signature or EMI, ideal for sensitive underwater operations

  • Provide proven reliability in mission-critical environments

  • Enable high energy efficiency, extending mission durations and battery life

  • Support high-fidelity motion control for precision maneuverability

  • Offer customized motor design tailored to vehicle geometry and operational requirements

"Customization is central to our vehicle design philosophy," said Daryl Slocum, Founder & CEO at Poseidon's Forge. "Working with ECM allows us to ensure our AUV systems deliver the performance and efficiency required for demanding missions. With DarkWake, we're turning adaptability into a strategic advantage by enabling autonomous systems that scale, evolve, and expand what's possible underwater."

Internal View of PCB Stator Motor

See It Live in London

Attendees of Oceanology International, held March 10-12 at Excel London, can visit the Poseidon's Forge booth A203 to see the ECMpowered propulsion solution on display and learn how software-driven motor design accelerates development and integration for next-gen underwater systems.

This collaboration underscores the growing adoption of ECM's PCB Stator motors beyond traditional industrial and automation sectors into marine and exploration platforms, where reliability, efficiency, and precision control are mission-critical.

About ECM PCB Stator Tech

ECM PCB Stator Tech delivers the only full-stack platform for electric motor innovation, empowering partners to design, prototype, and optimize next-generation PCB Stator motors with precision and speed.

With PrintStator Motor CAD and patented axial flux hardware, ECM enables compact, efficient, quiet motors that:

  • Use up to 80% less raw material

  • Weigh up to 70% less than traditional motors

  • Achieve efficiencies in excess of 90%

  • Eliminate cogging with low EMI and minimal acoustic signature

  • Enable vertical integration and advanced supply chain control

Learn more at www.pcbstator.com

ECM Engineer Interfacing with PrintStator Motor CAD

About Poseidon's Forge and DarkWake

Poseidon's Forge is a U.S.-based developer delivering build-to-suit AUVs that adapt as missions evolve. Powered by AI-driven optimization and backed by over a century of combined expertise, the company enables flexible, high-performance solutions for commercial and defense use.

DarkWake, Poseidon's Forge's AUV, delivers adaptable autonomy and operational agility at scale. By combining advanced autonomy with rapid-swap modules, it reduces complexity, cost, and deployment time while providing mission-ready performance for defense and commercial operations.

Learn more at www.poseidonsforge.com

Contact Information

Sam Jones
Director of Marketing and Communications
sjones@pcbstator.com
www.pcbstator.com

Jim Kirk
Business Development Principal
jkirk@poseidonsforge.com
poseidonsforge.com/

SOURCE: ECM PCB Stator Tech



Related Documents:
  • DarkWake Spec Sheet_2_27_26


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ecm-pcb-stator-tech-and-poseidons-forge-announce-new-partnership-to-sh-1142726

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.