Microbot Medical Inc.: Microbot Medical Confirms Continued Operational and Commercial Stability Amid Current Geopolitical Event

HINGHAM, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer and distributor of the innovative LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, announced today that the Company, both in the USA and in Israel, is not experiencing any business disruption as a result of current geopolitical events. The safety and security of the employees remain its top priority. All personnel continue to operate as usual, and both internal operations and the lead manufacturing partner remain fully functional.

Following the recent FDA clearance of LIBERTY, the commercial focus of the Company has been on the U.S. market, managed by its dedicated U.S.-based commercial team headquartered in Hingham, MA. This ensures uninterrupted service, reliable distribution, and continued advancement of the limited market release of the LIBERTY System as planned. The Company maintains sufficient inventory in the U.S. to support current customers and is actively building additional stock through its U.S.-based third-party logistics partner to meet anticipated demand.

In preparation for the full market release of the LIBERTY System at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) annual meeting next month, and amid the growing market interest, the Company continues to strengthen its commercial infrastructure. It recently hired additional sales representatives to expand coverage into new U.S. territories, along with a Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) to further support and enhance its commercial expansion.

The Company is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East to ensure the ongoing well-being of its employees and to ensure uninterrupted support for customers, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence.

LIBERTY is the only FDA cleared, single-use, remotely operated robotic system for peripheral endovascular procedures, and it is designed for precise vascular navigation while aiming to reduce radiation exposure and physical strain. The Company commenced the limited market release of the LIBERTY system in late 2025 and plans for a full market release at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) conference in April 2026, allowing the Company to showcase LIBERTY with the goal to deepen market adoption.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a commercial stage medical device company focused on transforming endovascular procedures through advanced robotic technology. Microbot's LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System is the world's first FDA cleared single-use, remotely operated robotic solution designed for precision, efficiency and safety. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to innovation, Microbot is driving the future of endovascular care.

