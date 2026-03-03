Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd.: Tian Ruixiang Unleashing Historic Catalysts: 1:50 Reverse Split March 16; Due Diligence Completed For 30,000 Bitcoin Infusion And Ai Insurance Brokerage Acquisition, Targeted Closing In Q2-q3 2026

BEIJING, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: TIRX) today announces a seismic, paradigm-shifting set of catalysts designed to ignite explosive growth, redefine its market valuation, and deliver unprecedented shareholder value.

The Company confirms its 1:50 reverse stock split will be fully effective March 16, 2026, marking a critical milestone to strengthen liquidity, institutional eligibility, and long-term price momentum.

In a landmark development, TIRX has successfully completed full due diligence for two transformative transactions:

- A strategic corporate treasury infusion of 30,000 Bitcoin;

- The acquisition of a high-growth AI-powered insurance brokerage platform.

Both transactions are now on track for formal execution and completion during the second to third quarter of 2026 (Q2-Q3 2026).

This is not incremental progress-it is a complete business transformation. TIRX is aggressively positioning itself as a dominant player at the intersection of digital assets, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology, combining massive Bitcoin-backed capital with AI-driven revenue engines to create an unstoppable growth formula.

"These milestones represent the most aggressive and transformative expansion in TIRX history," stated company leadership. "With reverse split finalized, due diligence complete, and closing scheduled for Q2-Q3, we are executing at full speed to deliver generational value for every shareholder. This is only the beginning."

The Company will provide further updates as definitive agreements are signed and closing approaches.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as commercial property insurance, liability insurance, accidental insurance, and automobile insurance; and (2) other types of insurance, such as health insurance, life insurance, and other miscellaneous insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding future plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," or similar expressions identify these statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results may differ materially. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

