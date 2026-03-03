Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 603050 | ISIN: US9871841089 | Ticker-Symbol: YWA
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 15:38
28,000 Euro
-1,41 % -0,400
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YORK WATER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YORK WATER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,40028,60017:43
28,40028,60017:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 15:36 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The York Water Company Reports 2025 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

YORK, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The York Water Company's (NASDAQ:YORW) President and CEO, JT Hand, announced the Company's 2025 financial results.

President Hand reported that 2025 operating revenues of $77,488,000 increased $2,529,000, but net income of $20,058,000 decreased $267,000 compared to 2024. Basic and Diluted Earnings per share of $1.39 for 2025 decreased $0.03 compared to 2024. Increased revenues were primarily due to growth in the customer base and revenues from the Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The DSIC is a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission allowed charge that water utilities collect from customers for the replacement of aging infrastructure. Income taxes decreased due to higher deductions from the IRS tangible property regulations. The Company also recognized a non-recurring gain on life insurance. The increased revenue, lower income taxes, and gain on life insurance were more than offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses and depreciation, higher interest on debt, and lower allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC). AFUDC is the cost of debt and equity funds used to finance plant construction.

During the year, the Company invested $48.7 million in capital projects for main extensions and an upgrade to the enterprise software system, as well as various replacements and improvements to infrastructure and routine items. During 2025, the Company replaced approximately 54,100 feet of water main and 1,800 feet of wastewater main to improve its distribution and collection systems, reduce ongoing expenses, and improve customer service.

President Hand also reported that for the fourth quarter of 2025 operating revenues increased $606,000 and net income increased $25,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Basic and Diluted Earnings per share were $0.36 for the fourth quarter of 2025, the same as the fourth quarter last year. Increased revenues were primarily due to revenues from growth in the customer base and DSIC. The Company also recognized a non-recurring gain on life insurance. The increased revenue was partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses, depreciation, and higher interest on debt.

President Hand reported that York Water anticipates investments for 2026 and 2027 of approximately $48 million in each year, excluding acquisitions, for additional main extensions, an upgrade to the enterprise software system, water treatment plant construction, water tank replacement, wastewater treatment plant construction, and routine improvements to its pipes, service lines, and other facilities to ensure a safe, adequate, and reliable supply of drinking water and to maintain proper handling and disposal of wastewater for the Company's growing customer base.

Period Ended December 31
In 000's (except per share)
QuarterTwelve Months
2025 2024 2025 2024
Operating Revenues- 19,472- 18,866- 77,488- 74,959
Net Income- 5,167- 5,142- 20,058- 20,325
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding 14,426 14,366 14,404 14,347
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share- 0.36- 0.36- 1.39- 1.42
Dividends Declared Per Common Share- 0.2280- 0.2192- 0.8856- 0.8516

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's operational and financial expectations. These statements are based on currently available information and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other events which could cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from the results described in this statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.