Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking February 2026 Sales

Total sales increased 6%; third consecutive month of record total sales

Total electrified sales climbed 56%, with EVs up 6% and hybrids increasing 79%

Palisade family posts all-time February record with total sales up 28%

Also best February sales for IONIQ 5, Tucson and Santa Fe

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total February sales of 65,677 units, a 6% increase compared with February 2025. This marks the company's third consecutive month of record total sales. Hyundai's SUV lineup, including Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, and Kona, once again represented the majority of Hyundai sales, with several nameplates achieving notable year-over-year gains. Electric and hybrid vehicle sales increased a combined 56%, with electric vehicles growing by 6% and hybrids surging 79%, all February records.

Hyundai CEO Highlights Brand Momentum and Electrified Growth

"Hyundai's third straight month of record total sales reflects the remarkable strength of our lineup and the growing confidence customers place in our brand," said Randy Parker, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our electrified products continue to shine, with pure EV sales up 6% year over year, HEV total sales surging 79%, and total sales gains from the all-new Palisade, which climbed 28% in February. Record-setting performances from IONIQ 5 and hybrid models, including Sonata HEV, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, and Tucson HEV, show how powerfully customers are responding to Hyundai's technology, design, and value. With momentum building across our EV, HEV, and ICE offerings, we expect this strong trajectory to continue."

Electrified Vehicle Performance - Best February Ever

Hyundai's electrified lineup (HEV, PHEV, EV) delivered 22,357 total units, a 56% increase versus a year ago, fueled by record February performances of Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and Elantra HEV. IONIQ 5, which led the charge for EVs, set new February highs in both retail and total volume.

February Total Sales Summary



Feb-26 Feb-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Hyundai 65,677 62,032 +6 % 121,301 116,535 +4 %

February Product and Corporate Activities

2026 Palisade Hybrid Wins Edmunds' Top Rated Best of the Best: The 2026 Palisade Hybrid captured Edmunds' highest accolade after rigorous real-world evaluations, celebrated for its premium interior, intuitive tech, refined ride, and hybrid performance. Additional Top Rated segment wins included IONIQ 5, Tucson Hybrid, and IONIQ 9.

The 2026 Palisade Hybrid captured Edmunds' highest accolade after rigorous real-world evaluations, celebrated for its premium interior, intuitive tech, refined ride, and hybrid performance. Additional Top Rated segment wins included IONIQ 5, Tucson Hybrid, and IONIQ 9. Palisade's Breakthrough Moment: 2026 NACTOY Win Sets a New Benchmark: A deep-dive feature highlights how the all-new Palisade's quality, usability, hybrid expansion, and record U.S. sales propelled it to the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year title, showcasing Hyundai's long-term commitment to American families and real-world product excellence.

A deep-dive feature highlights how the all-new Palisade's quality, usability, hybrid expansion, and record U.S. sales propelled it to the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year title, showcasing Hyundai's long-term commitment to American families and real-world product excellence. Santa Fe Named Best Hybrid of 2026 by The Drive: Hyundai's 2026 Santa Fe Hybrid earns The Drive's Best Hybrid of 2026 honor , praised for its efficient 231-hp hybrid powertrain, family-friendly three-row versatility, upscale design and technology.

Hyundai's 2026 Santa Fe Hybrid earns , praised for its efficient 231-hp hybrid powertrain, family-friendly three-row versatility, upscale design and technology. Hyundai Models Earn Eight 2026 Car and Driver Editors' Choice Awards: Hyundai claims eight Editors' Choice Awards across segments spanning performance, hybrids, EVs, and SUVs.

Hyundai claims eight Editors' Choice Awards across segments spanning performance, hybrids, EVs, and SUVs. Hyundai SUVs Sweep Three MAMA Favorite Awards at the Chicago Auto Show: Hyundai secured three major Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) wins, Palisade as Favorite Vehicle and Favorite Family Vehicle, and IONIQ 9 as Favorite Electric Vehicle.

Hyundai secured three major Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) wins, Palisade as Favorite Vehicle and Favorite Family Vehicle, and IONIQ 9 as Favorite Electric Vehicle. IONIQ 5 N Named Best Performance EV by Car Talk: The track-ready IONIQ 5 N was crowned Best Performance EV for 2026, applauded for its 641-hp capability, driver-engaging N technologies, and dynamic character, while the standard IONIQ 5 earned recognition as a top battery-electric hatchback.

The track-ready IONIQ 5 N was crowned Best Performance EV for 2026, applauded for its 641-hp capability, driver-engaging N technologies, and dynamic character, while the standard IONIQ 5 earned recognition as a top battery-electric hatchback. Santa Fe Awarded Best Family Car of 2026 by Cars.com: The 2026 Santa Fe won Best Family Car for its spacious three-row layout, advanced safety tech, thoughtful convenience features, and robust hybrid and ICE powertrains, reinforcing its reputation following last year's Best Car of 2025 title.

The 2026 Santa Fe won Best Family Car for its spacious three-row layout, advanced safety tech, thoughtful convenience features, and robust hybrid and ICE powertrains, reinforcing its reputation following last year's Best Car of 2025 title. Hyundai Wins Four 2026 PARENTS Best Family Cars Awards: Hyundai earned top honors for IONIQ 5, Palisade, Palisade Hybrid, and IONIQ 9, recognized for family-focused versatility, safety, modern interiors, and powertrain choice, demonstrating Hyundai's strength across electric, hybrid, and three-row SUV segments.

Hyundai earned top honors for IONIQ 5, Palisade, Palisade Hybrid, and IONIQ 9, recognized for family-focused versatility, safety, modern interiors, and powertrain choice, demonstrating Hyundai's strength across electric, hybrid, and three-row SUV segments. Palisade Wins 2026 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for Best Large Utility: MotorWeek honored the redesigned Palisade for its refined design, expanded tech, added hybrid powertrain, and strong real-world value, cementing its position as a category leader as the Chicago Auto Show opened.

honored the redesigned Palisade for its refined design, expanded tech, added hybrid powertrain, and strong real-world value, cementing its position as a category leader as the Chicago Auto Show opened. Hyundai Donates $1 Million to Pediatric Cancer Research Through Epic Picks Campaign: Hyundai transformed Big Game fan engagement into a $1 million contribution to Hyundai Hope on Wheels, expanding its long-standing pediatric cancer mission while spotlighting the new Palisade Hybrid within the "Make Every Day Feel Epic" campaign.

Hyundai transformed Big Game fan engagement into a $1 million contribution to Hyundai Hope on Wheels, expanding its long-standing pediatric cancer mission while spotlighting the new Palisade Hybrid within the "Make Every Day Feel Epic" campaign. Boston Legacy FC Announces Inaugural Sleeve Sponsorship with Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai became the first sleeve sponsor for the new NWSL club Boston Legacy FC, expanding its 25-year commitment to women's sports with integrated branding, community-focused activation, and high-profile storytelling featuring the IONIQ 5 N.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Feb-26 Feb-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Elantra 10,089 10,163 -1 % 19,180 19,029 +1 % Ioniq 5 3,239 2,442 +33 % 5,365 4,692 +14 % Ioniq 6 229 1,012 -77 % 573 1,883 -70 % Ioniq 9 505 0 - 1,085 0 - Kona 5,646 5,629 +0 % 10,967 9,994 +10 % Palisade 10,025 7,806 +28 % 18,629 14,493 +29 % Santa Cruz 1,517 1,938 -22 % 2,729 3,724 -27 % Santa Fe 11,344 9,562 +19 % 20,355 17,858 +14 % Sonata 3,909 5,334 -27 % 7,049 10,091 -30 % Tucson 17,277 16,317 +6 % 31,705 31,342 +1 % Venue 1,897 1,829 +4 % 3,664 3,429 +7 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

