HonTrip to Debut at ITB Berlin 2026 with Seeking China, Unveiling AI-Driven Cultural Travel Experiences for China Inbound Tourism

BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HonTrip, a pioneering AI-powered intelligent travel platform, is set to make its debut at ITB Berlin 2026 alongside its inbound tourism brand Seeking China, unveiling a next-generation travel model redefining international travelers' exploration of China. At the show, the company will spotlight solutions that fuse AI itinerary planning, immersive cultural storytelling, and integrated medical and wellness travel - marking its foray into Europe and reinforcing its position in China's evolving inbound tourism market.

Seeking China moves beyond conventional sightseeing toward highly personalized, culturally immersive journeys. Powered by HonTrip's proprietary AI itinerary system, the platform is designed to interpret traveler preferences and curate culturally rich local experiences, accommodations and transportation into cohesive, ready-to-book journeys. The company's end-to-end service model covers the entire travel cycle from inspiration to in-destination support.

The launch aligns with global travel trends: modern travelers are prioritizing authenticity, personalization, and meaningful connection over checklist tourism. Seeking China's curated offerings include heritage craft experiences, city discovery tours, traditional Chinese wellness activities and themed cultural journeys enabling a deeper understanding of contemporary China.

China's inbound tourism is rebounding strongly, with 132 million inbound visits in 2024, up more than 60% year over year. Gateway cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have exceeded pre-2019 foreign visitor levels. Meanwhile, visa facilitation and evolving travel tastes have also boosted European interest in China's culture and wellness tourism.

"Today's international travelers value genuine cultural understanding over mere sightseeing," said Atlas Wan, founder and executive director of HonTrip. "HonTrip leverages technology to make China travel smarter, more immersive and efficient. Seeking China is our answer to the future of inbound tourism - tech-empowered and culture-rooted."

As the world's leading travel trade show, ITB Berlin is a pivotal platform for HonTrip to connect with European partners and stakeholders, with Seeking China bridges cultural understanding and advances China's inbound tourism experience.

Industry partners and media attending ITB Berlin 2026 are invited to visit Seeking China at Booth 26-328 from March 3-5 to explore AI's role in reshaping inbound tourism and unlocking new ways to experience China.

For more information, visit: https://www.aitrip123.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924756/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hontrip-to-debut-at-itb-berlin-2026-with-seeking-china-unveiling-ai-driven-cultural-travel-experiences-for-china-inbound-tourism-302702575.html