Dienstag, 03.03.2026
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
03.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - AWSF announces the discontinuation of rating coverage by Standard & Poor's

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

03 March 2026

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc (the " Company") announces that, further to the notice published on 10 February 2026 ( Anglian Water announces intention to discontinue rating coverage by Standard & Poor's - 09:59:00 10 Feb 2026 - 71GA News article | London Stock Exchange), the Company has discontinued the engagement of S&P Global Rating Europe Limited (" S&P") as one of its external credit rating agencies providing ratings coverage.

The Company will continue to maintain its ratings coverage from Fitch Ratings Ltd and Moody's Investor Services Limited, which are A- (stable) and Baa1 (stable), respectively.

The discontinuance of ratings coverage from S&P is not expected to have any impact on the Company's financing arrangements, regulatory commitments or ongoing engagement with debt investors.

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Burke, Investor Relations Manager

Jenny.Burke@awg.com/ Investors@AWG.com

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63


