Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wirex launches Wirex Agents to enable AI-driven stablecoin cards and autonomous micropayments

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading stablecoin card issuer and principal member of Visa and Mastercard serving 7+ million users globally, today announced Wirex Agents - a non-custodial infrastructure layer enabling AI agents to create stablecoin cards, open virtual accounts, and execute autonomous financial transactions directly onchain.

Wirex Agents is available now for developers and partners building agentic commerce, AI-native financial workflows, and programmable money movement.

AI is already managing workflows like subscription operations, payout routing, and cost settlement, but execution still often stops at the payment step. Wirex Agents closes that gap by enabling AI-driven transactions on stablecoin rails without requiring the agent to take custody of funds.

Wirex Agents is available now for developers and partners building agentic commerce, AI-native financial workflows, and programmable money movement. Learn more: https://wirexapp.com/agents

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "We believe the next wave of financial innovation will not be driven by apps, but by autonomous systems. Wirex Agents provides the infrastructure AI needs to store value, issue cards, and transact globally, without custody risk and without friction. The agent economy requires real payment rails, not experimental tooling. With Wirex BaaS, we're delivering production-grade infrastructure designed for both humans and machines."

Built for machine-native transactions on Wirex BaaS

Wirex Agents is powered by Wirex BaaS, Wirex's non-custodial stablecoin payment layer designed for programmable finance and machine-native transactions. Through Wirex's regulated connectivity while preserving non-custodial architecture, AI agents can access:

  • Stablecoin-powered Visa cards
  • Stablecoin virtual bank accounts
  • Push-to-card payments
  • Cross-border transfers
  • Cashback-as-a-service infrastructure

This launch builds on payment rails Wirex already operates at scale, reflecting the operational maturity required for real-world settlement and card-linked money movement. Wirex's onchain payment volume exceeds $840M annualised, transparently trackable at: https://paymentscan.xyz/issuers/wirex

MCP server and reusable agent skills for developers

As part of the release, Wirex is launching two components designed to make financial execution practical inside modern agent workflows:

  1. MCP server (Machine Commerce Protocol)
    A server layer enabling AI systems to interact directly with Wirex payment rails for stablecoin card issuance, payouts, and treasury automation.
  2. Agent skills
    Reusable payment capabilities that can be integrated across agent clients and frameworks, including Claude Code and other agent toolchains, so teams can add real execution without building proprietary payment infrastructure.

Technical documentation: https://docs.wirexapp.com/docs/agent-skills

What Wirex Agents enables

The agent economy represents a shift where AI systems manage subscriptions, settle compute costs, execute arbitrage, pay vendors, and run treasury operations autonomously.

Wirex Agents is designed to support those workflows through:

  • Non-custodial stablecoin infrastructure
  • Direct Visa payment rails
  • Global settlement via ACH, SEPA, FPS, SWIFT, and push-to-card
  • 1:1 stablecoin conversion with zero spreads
  • Merchant acceptance at 80M+ locations
  • By combining card issuance, banking connectivity, and programmable payments, Wirex is positioning stablecoins as usable machine-native money, built for real-world commerce, not just onchain transfers.

Learn more: https://wirexapp.com/agents
Developers: https://www.wirexapp.com/developers

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere - instantly and effortlessly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924835/Wirex_Agents.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5833554/Wirex_Logo.jpg

Wirex Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-launches-wirex-agents-to-enable-ai-driven-stablecoin-cards-and-autonomous-micropayments-302702584.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.