Global Fight League: GFL Sports & Entertainment, Inc. Launches as Publicly Traded MMA League, Introducing a New Ownership Model for Athletes and Fans

GFL Partners with DealMaker to Launch $5 Million Equity Raise and Announces Senior Leadership and Advisory Appointments

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GFL Sports & Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: GFLE) today announced its public market launch and unveiled the next phase of development for the Global Fight League (GFL), a new professional MMA organization built on a shared-ownership model. Through a collaboration with DealMaker, a registered broker-dealer and investor platform, GFL is opening a public equity raise of up to $5 million, creating a transparent structure designed to align athletes, fans, and partners through participation in the league's long-term growth.

As a publicly traded company, GFL is introducing a model that expands access to ownership beyond traditional private capital. At a time when institutional investors are acquiring stakes in professional sports franchises and leagues, GFL is structuring participation to allow a broader base of stakeholders - including athletes and fans - to invest in a global sports property.

GFLE Executive Chairman Vince Hesser said, "The sports industry has evolved into one of the most valuable investment sectors in the world, yet public access to ownership has been limited. The Global Fight League is building a transparent structure that aligns performance, participation, and long-term value creation across athletes, fans, and investors."

Hesser is a seasoned executive and private investor with more than $2 billion in transactions across sports, media, real estate, and international business, including leadership roles spanning more than 100 MMA events.

GFLE has entered into an alliance with DealMaker to provide the regulatory, technical, and investor-engagement infrastructure required to support a public capital raise, compliance, and investor relations. Trusted by organizations such as the Green Bay Packers, DealMaker has raised more than $2.3 billion in capital across more than 900 offerings and is accelerating a new model of community-driven sports investment.

GFLE also announced that Jeffrey Pollack has joined the organization as Senior Advisor to help guide the GFL's strategy, governance, and growth.

"GFL opens ownership to fans and athletes from the start," said Pollack. "The massive influx of institutional capital into sports reflects a multi-trillion dollar opportunity for investors around the world. We believe the athletes and audience that power the industry also deserve access to ownership in the value they help create."

Pollack brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience driving innovation and growth at the league and team level. He was President and CEO of the XFL, and has held senior positions across the NFL, NBA, NASCAR, Professional Bull Riders, and World Series of Poker.

Pollack is assembling GFL's Business Advisory Council, which initially includes: Kevin LeGrett, former President of iHeart Sports and West Coast Division President at iHeartMedia; Basil DeVito, a veteran sports and television executive with senior leadership experience across the WWE, XFL, Breeders' Cup, and NBA; Laura Gentile, former ESPN Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and founder of espnW; Bruce Smith, founder of Hydrow and CEO of Sensor Bio; and Gareb Shamus, founder of Comic Con and co-founder of the International Fight League.

GFL is founded on a vision developed by Darren Owen, a longtime MMA executive, promoter, and producer. As Commissioner of the Global Fight League, Owen's primary focus will be competition, event production, and athlete relations.

Owen has started to establish the league's Athlete Performance & Wellness Council, bringing together elite fighters and trusted industry voices to help guide standards for the athlete experience. The council includes Tyron Woodley, Benson Henderson, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Cat Zingano, Héctor Lombard, Jessica Aguilar, legendary broadcaster Mike Goldberg, MMA athlete-relations icon Burt Watson, and Dr. Jen Welter, a leader in athlete psychology and mental wellness.

"GFL was built to put athletes first on fight night and throughout their entire career," said Owen. "From performance and wellness to preparation, recovery, and long-term financial planning, our commitment is to support and respect fighters as people and professionals."

As part of its formal launch, GFL also announced that Scott Parker has been named the league's Chief Marketing Officer. Parker is a marketing leader with senior experience at PepsiCo, Disney/ESPN, TuneIn, and the XFL, including the launch of the SEC Network and the College Football Playoff.

GFL is building toward a 2026 debut season, with additional details to be announced as the equity raise progresses over the next four to six months. The league plans to launch with four teams in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and London, featuring a unified team structure in which men and women compete side by side as part of the same organization.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" and, as such, is subject to the following forward-looking notice disclaimer: Certain information posted in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Reserve your shares at: https://invest.mmagfl.com

About DealMaker

Headquartered in New York City, DealMaker is a leading fintech platform powering the future of capital raising. With more than $2.3 billion raised across 1,000+ offerings, DealMaker provides companies with end-to-end infrastructure to acquire, convert, and engage investors through compliant digital securities offerings. For more information, visit https://dealmaker.tech .

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations.

DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer.

DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT soliciting this investment or making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing, and processing an Investor's documentation for this investment.

DealMaker Securities LLC conducts Anti-Money Laundering, Identity and Bad Actor Disqualification reviews of the Issuer, and confirms they are a registered business in good standing.

DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT vetting or approving the information provided by the Issuer or the Issuer itself.

Media Contact: Joe Favorito, Global Fight League, PR@mmagfl.com, 917-566-8345

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920611/Global_Fight_League_GFL_Sports___Entertainment__Inc__Launches_as.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gfl-sports--entertainment-inc-launches-as-publicly-traded-mma-league-introducing-a-new-ownership-model-for-athletes-and-fans-302702618.html