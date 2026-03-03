Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
Hach Rose Schirripa & Rehns, LLP Adds Partner Nathan W. Bear As The Firm Grows Its European Institutional Investor Practice

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Rose Schirripa & Rehns, LLP is pleased to announce that Nathan W. Bear has joined the Firm as a Partner. In addition to strengthening the Firm's domestic practice, Nate will play a key role in further developing the Firm's European Institutional Investor Practice.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hach Rose Schirripa & Rehns, LLP)

HRSR Founding Partner Frank Schirripa said, "We are excited to welcome Nate to the HRSR family. His extensive experience representing institutional investors, litigating high-profile securities fraud cases, and developing actionable portfolio monitoring solutions is a great match to further drive our firm's development."

"I am excited to join the HRSR team," Nate said. "Working with a growing firm,and building on a successful track record, is the best way to serve my clients and provide institutional investors the focused and bespoke experience they deserve."

Nate is a distinguished attorney with nearly 20 years of experience counseling clients and litigating the issues of securities fraud, investment fraud, corporate governance, and fiduciary duties. Nate served as a partner at one of the world's leading complex class action ?rms, undertaking signi?cant securities fraud cases both domestically and outside of the United States. As a respected advisor to institutional investors on a global basis, he played a key role in recovering over $1 billion. Nate recently represented corporations and their directors and officers defending SEC matters, shareholder disputes, and derivative actions.

Outside of the United States, Nate's experience includes Australian class actions, potential group actions in the United Kingdom, settlements in the European Union under the Wet Collectieve Afwikkeling Massaschade (WCAM), the Dutch Collective Mass Claims Settlement Act, as well asrepresentative actions in Germany utilizing the Kapitalanlegermusterverfahrensgesetz (KapMuG), the Capital Market Investors' Model Proceeding Act, and the Wet Afwikkeling Massaschade in Collectieve Actie (WAMCA), the Dutch Act on redress of mass damages in a collective action.

Nate attended UC Berkeley on an Alumni Scholarship, then began his professional career as a management consultant, using technology to solve complex business problems. He earned his law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and served as judicial extern to the Hon. Richard D. Huffman of the California Court of Appeals.

Media Contact:
Frank R. Schirripa
Hach Rose Schirripa & Rehns, LLP
fschirripa@hrsrlaw.com
646-992-8128

Hach Rose Schirripa & Rehns' broad litigation practice includes securities, antitrust, employment and commercial litigation. In every discipline, HRSR is known for creative, aggressive litigators, and an eagerness to take on and win tough cases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923979/HRSR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hach-rose-schirripa--rehns-llp-adds-partner-nathan-w-bear-as-the-firm-grows-its-european-institutional-investor-practice-302702635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
