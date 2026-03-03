Anzeige
WKN: 857949 | ISIN: US9497461015
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 15:33
69,49 Euro
-1,57 % -1,11
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,9970,1116:45
69,5169,7116:28
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 16:38 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wells Fargo & Company: Idaho FFA Foundation Receives $200,000 From Wells Fargo Supporting Grants for Idaho FFA Members

NAMPA, ID / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / The Idaho FFA Foundation recently received a $200,000 grant from Wells Fargo to support its Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant Program for Idaho FFA members.

Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs) give FFA students meaningful opportunities to apply classroom learning in real settings, including exploring agricultural careers, conducting research, managing projects, and building basic financial skills through budgeting and record keeping. SAEs are a central part of the FFA Three Circle Model, which combines classroom instruction, leadership development, and hands on experience to create a well-rounded approach to agricultural education.

This investment will provide hundreds of FFA members across Idaho with the opportunity to start or expand their SAE projects, allowing them to gain experience in areas such as entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and project management. Living to serve is a central FFA value, and many students naturally reflect that spirit in their work. Projects range from floral arrangements that bring comfort to families at memorial services to providing locally produced goods that contribute to local life, as well as service-based efforts that often grow into small businesses rooted in rural needs. Through these projects, students put their skills to work in meaningful ways, whether they are mowing lawns for local families, building websites for small farms or ag related entrepreneurs, repairing or fabricating equipment, or taking part in forestry or natural resource activities that strengthen the place they call home.

"The Idaho FFA Foundation is thrilled to receive this support from Wells Fargo. Their leadership in supporting rural schools and FFA programs is truly impactful. We're grateful to offer expanded opportunities for Idaho FFA members through this program," shared Carly Jordan, Executive Director of the Idaho FFA Foundation.

Grants will be administered by the Idaho FFA Foundation and are open to Idaho FFA members. Visit GrowIdahoFFA.org for more information.

About Idaho FFA Foundation

Established in 1980, the Idaho FFA Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and gives companies, organizations and individuals the opportunity to provide financial resources and cooperation in support of Idaho FFA and agriculture education programs. The Idaho FFA Foundation provides financial support to Idaho FFA Association leadership and career development activities helping Idaho FFA members grow and succeed.

To learn more or donate, visit www.GrowIdahoFFA.org.

Media

Carly Jordan, Carly@GrowIdahoFFA.org

Source: Idaho FFA Foundation

Find more stories and multimedia from Wells Fargo & Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wells Fargo & Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/idaho-ffa-foundation-receives-200-000-from-wells-fargo-supporting-gr-1143142

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
