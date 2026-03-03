Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
03.03.2026 16:53 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZCCM-IH - MARKET ANNOUCEMENT CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 03 March 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"]

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that effective 23rd February 2026, the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation ("IDC"), has appointed Mr. Hector Sampa as Non-Executive Director on the Board of ZCCM-IH.

The Board further wishes to inform shareholders that Ms. Masitala Mushinga has retired as Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude to Ms. Mushinga for her dedicated service and valuable contribution during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Brief Profile of Mr. Hector Sampa

Mr. Hector Sampa is a seasoned Chartered Accountant and public finance expert with over twenty-six (26) years of experience in Public Financial Management within the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

He currently serves as Director - Revenue Financial Management at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning under the Office of the Accountant General. In this role, he has led reforms and initiatives in revenue administration, digitisation of public financial systems, and automation of non-tax revenue collection. He has also played a key role in coordinating Public-Private Partnership (PPP) negotiations for major national infrastructure projects.

He is currently a Board Member of the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) and serves as Vice Chairperson of its Finance and Administration Committee. His governance experience further includes board and committee roles in public institutions and state-owned enterprises.

Mr. Sampa holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Heriot-Watt University and is a Fellow of both the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The Board extends its sincere congratulations to Mr Sampa on his appointment and are confident that his extensive experience will significantly contribute to the Company's strategic oversight, financial stewardship, and long-term value creation.

By order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 03 March 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 03 March 2026
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmmeZcaYk2iZnHKdYctna2qVaWmVlWCcmJWalmFpaprIb2llymloaZ2YZnJnnWpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96859-zccm-ih-market-annoucement-change-in-directorate-sens-02.03.2026.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
