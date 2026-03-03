ZCCM-IH - MARKET ANNOUCEMENT CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules ("LuSE Rules"), ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the market that effective 23rd February 2026, the majority shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation ("IDC"), has appointed Mr. Hector Sampa as Non-Executive Director on the Board of ZCCM-IH.

The Board further wishes to inform shareholders that Ms. Masitala Mushinga has retired as Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude to Ms. Mushinga for her dedicated service and valuable contribution during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Brief Profile of Mr. Hector Sampa

Mr. Hector Sampa is a seasoned Chartered Accountant and public finance expert with over twenty-six (26) years of experience in Public Financial Management within the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

He currently serves as Director - Revenue Financial Management at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning under the Office of the Accountant General. In this role, he has led reforms and initiatives in revenue administration, digitisation of public financial systems, and automation of non-tax revenue collection. He has also played a key role in coordinating Public-Private Partnership (PPP) negotiations for major national infrastructure projects.

He is currently a Board Member of the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) and serves as Vice Chairperson of its Finance and Administration Committee. His governance experience further includes board and committee roles in public institutions and state-owned enterprises.

Mr. Sampa holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Heriot-Watt University and is a Fellow of both the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The Board extends its sincere congratulations to Mr Sampa on his appointment and are confident that his extensive experience will significantly contribute to the Company's strategic oversight, financial stewardship, and long-term value creation.

By order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 03 March 2026

