Comstock Inc.: Comstock Metals Advances Industry-scale Facility Commissioning

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company") and Comstock Metals LLC ("Comstock Metals"), a leader in the responsible recycling of end-of-life solar panels with the only certified, North American, zero-landfill solution, announced today that significant portions of the industry-scale facility precision equipment, manufactured on proprietary specifications, has arrived at our Silver Springs, Nevada location for installation, testing and ultimate integration of the 100,000 ton per year solar panel recycling production line. Commissioning will continue through March 2026, and into early April with operations planned during the second quarter of this year.

The manufacture of precision-machined equipment for Comstock Metals' proprietary solar panel recycling begins with a highly engineered design process focused on durability, accuracy, speed, and maximizing throughput. Each system is modeled using advanced CAD platforms to ensure exact tolerances for shredding, conditioning, and ultimately, critical materials separation and recovery. The shredding systems are currently being assembled.

"Our team is now fully deployed and engaged in every aspect of our facility upgrades, storage build out and the all of the work associated with commissioning our first industry-scale recycling process and we have now received the major front-end components of our proprietary shredding systems," said Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. "Installation involves a plurality of activities, from complex tasks like the interconnection of the various unit operations, completing the communication interfaces between the various systems, to things as simple as precision leveling, anchoring to reinforced and epoxied flooring, operational and electrical integration with facility power infrastructure, and calibration of automated control systems. Our design allows us to commission and evaluate each unit operation independently as they are installed, effectively streamlining the process and accelerating the full start-up and eventual ongoing, continuous operations."

Final receipt and integration of all major components will continue through March and into April when the Company will confirm operational efficiencies, safety compliance, and optimized workflows within the dedicated recycling platform. The Company remains on schedule for continuous operations during the second quarter.

The Company has also completed and submitted its first major operating permit application with the State of Nevada for our second, integrated, industry-scale facility located in Clark County, in southern Nevada and has also begun the engagement with the city, county, and surrounding industrial neighbors and community.

"Our disciplined approach with technology and systems readiness required a multi-year operation of the commercial demonstration facility, enabling this final, first of its kind design and ordering of the industrial-scale systems," said Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstock. "The 'unit operation model' deployed in the commercial demonstration facility is what enabled the Company to independently commission each part of the full scale plant independently, streamlining start-up. The project for readying, receiving, and commissioning this facility in Silver Springs is in full swing with frequent updates forthcoming on commissioning."

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Comstock Social Media Policy

Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations link and main website at www.comstock.inc in addition to its X.com, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

