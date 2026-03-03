Luna Dental Continues a Long Tradition of Oral Care in NW Calgary

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / A trusted dental clinic serving Northwest Calgary for many years, Lippitt Dental transitioned to Luna Dental following its acquisition by Dr. Chandni Parekh. For former Lippitt patients, the clinic remains the same familiar location with a continued commitment to patient care.

Although the name and ownership changed several years ago, the clinic has remained at the same familiar location, continuing to provide consistent care to the community. Luna Dental operates from the Northland Professional Centre at #304, 4600 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary.

Maintaining Established Care With Updated Clinical Standards

The clinic remains dedicated to the patients and families who have relied on it for years, while also now welcoming a new generation of young adults and growing families seeking modern, patient-focused dental care in NW Calgary.

Under Dr. Parekh's leadership, Luna Dental has been blending continuity with a forward-thinking approach. As a Kois Graduate, Dr. Parekh brings advanced, evidence-based training that emphasizes comprehensive diagnosis, long-term oral health, and personalized treatment planning. For patients, this means dentistry that looks beyond individual teeth. With an emphasis on comfort, function, aesthetics, and overall wellness.

A Digital Dental Experience

Quote from Dr. Chandni Parekh:

"Our clinic embraces modern advancements and continuing education to ensure every treatment decision is based on science and is personalized for you."

Since its inception, Luna Dental has pursued a new direction while maintaining its long-standing role in the neighbourhood. Existing patients from the previous ownership will continue to see familiar team members and receive the same level of care, now supported by updated systems and an expanded range of services.

Patients have benefited from Luna Dental's transition to a fully digital dental experience, including digital X-rays, intraoral scanners, and intraoral cameras, which enhance diagnostic accuracy, comfort, and communication.

About Luna Dental

Luna Dental is a locally and privately owned dental clinic from the Northland Professional Centre with roots in the community spanning more than 40 years.

The clinic can handle dental emergencies, offers complimentary consultations, and provides complimentary before-and-after photos to help patients clearly understand their treatment options. The team is committed to patient education, comfort, and clear communication. Proud to serve a diverse community with care available in English, French, and Japanese.

