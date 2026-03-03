ThriveCart Acquires PiktoChart to Add AI-Powered Visual Content Creation to Its Creator, Course, and Membership Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / ThriveCart, an all-in-one creator commerce and learning platform used by more than 75,000 businesses globally, today announced the acquisition of PiktoChart, a visual communications and design platform known for AI infographics, presentations, and AI-powered video and visual content tools. The acquisition will bring built-in visual and AI design capabilities directly into ThriveCart's creator and course platform.

ThriveCart is widely used by course creators, coaches, and membership businesses to sell and deliver digital education products, certifications, and subscription programs. The platform includes high-conversion checkout, funnels, affiliate management, subscription billing, and a built-in learning management system (LMS) for course hosting. ThriveCart merchants have processed more than $8 billion in sales across more than 70 million transactions, with more than 12 million students enrolled through its learning platform and over 900,000 affiliates promoting offers on the system.

Modern creator and learning businesses rely heavily on visual content - including lesson graphics, frameworks, diagrams, onboarding guides, launch visuals, and marketing assets. PiktoChart's platform - including its AI visual generation and AI-assisted design tools - enables users to quickly produce branded visual materials without specialist design skills.

By integrating PiktoChart and its AI tools directly into ThriveCart, creators will be able to generate sales visuals, course materials, training diagrams, funnel graphics, and marketing assets inside the same platform they use to sell and deliver programs.

"Creators and course businesses are educators first - and visual communication is central to effective teaching and marketing," said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. "With PiktoChart and its AI design tools built into ThriveCart, our users will be able to create high-impact visual assets for courses, launches, and funnels without adding another tool to their stack."

He added: "Many creator businesses today combine course platforms, community platforms, checkout systems, and separate design software. ThriveCart's vision is to unify commerce, learning, and growth tools - including AI-powered content creation - into one platform."

Girithaara Ramanan, General Manager of PiktoChart, said: "Our AI visual tools help users turn ideas and data into clear visual communication quickly. As part of ThriveCart, these capabilities will directly support course creators, membership businesses, and digital educators in producing materials that improve understanding and conversion."

