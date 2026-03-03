Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 17:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BuildOps Named to Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for Fourth Consecutive Year

Back-to-back recognition follows breakout 2025 that saw BuildOps reach unicorn status, open a new East Coast headquarters in Raleigh, and land on the Inc. 5000

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / BuildOps, the only all-in-one software platform built for commercial specialty contractors, has been named to Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2026 list for the fourth year in a row. The company ranked #54 out of 500 nationally and #1 in Santa Monica, California.

The annual ranking, produced by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, analyzed more than 7 million data points across 20,000 eligible companies to identify the top 500 startup employers in the United States. Companies were evaluated on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth - with only 2,700 qualifying for in-depth analysis and 500 making the final list.

The recognition caps a transformative year for BuildOps. In 2025, the company raised a $127 million Series C round led by Meritech Capital Partners, reaching a $1 billion valuation. It opened new offices in Raleigh, expanded its Los Angeles headquarters, and grew the team across engineering, product, sales, and customer success. The company also earned a No. 93 ranking on the Inc. 5000, was named No. 9 on the Vet 100, and made Built In's Best Places to Work list.

"The trades built this country's hospitals, airports, and data centers, and they keep them running at 3 a.m. when something goes wrong," said BuildOps Co-Founder & CEO Alok Chanani. "The people at BuildOps understand that - it's why they're here. Making this list four years in a row while scaling the way we did says something about who we've hired and what they care about. You can't fake culture at this pace. It either holds or it doesn't. Ours held."

Founded in 2018 by U.S. Army veteran Alok Chanani, BuildOps has built its culture around the values of the trades it serves - accountability, craftsmanship, and showing up for each other. The company serves commercial MEP contractors across HVAC, plumbing, electrical, fire/life safety, and other specialty trades, providing a unified platform for service management, project management, dispatching, and financial operations. BuildOps is backed by Founders Fund, Meritech Capital Partners, N47, Global Founders Capital, and other institutional investors.

For career opportunities, visit buildops.com/careers. To learn more about BuildOps, visit buildops.com.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is mission control for commercial contractors - built to move work forward. Designed for the complexity of large-scale commercial service and construction, it replaces limited tools and manual workflows with a unified platform that runs every job from quote to close. Today, more than 1,000 leading companies across North America trust BuildOps, backed by Founders Fund, N47, and other top investors.

Media Contact
Justin Mauldin
Salient PR
achievemore@salientpr.com
737.234.0936

SOURCE: BuildOps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/buildops-named-to-forbes-americas-best-startup-employers-for-four-1142662

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.