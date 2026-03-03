Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 17:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

3 March 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Issue of Equity

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (the ' Company') announces that it has issued 50,000 new ordinary shares of one penny each (the ' Ordinary Shares') pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares will be issued at a price of 163.5 pence per Ordinary Share, a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 39,889,329 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure 39,889,329 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary - JTC (UK) Limited

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.