Sky Property Group Inc.: Canada's Looming Seniors Housing Crisis: Why Developers Must Act Now

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / As Canada's baby boomer generation moves en masse into its retirement years, a quiet crisis is unfolding in the country's real estate landscape. The demand for seniors housing -- from independent living communities to assisted care facilities -- is outpacing supply at a rate that experts describe as alarming. For developers, investors, and policymakers alike, the window to respond is narrowing rapidly.

Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi, President & CEO of Sky Property Group Inc., is sounding the alarm. "We talk constantly about housing affordability for young families, and that conversation is vital," she says. "But Canada is facing an equally urgent challenge on the other end of the spectrum. Our seniors population is growing faster than our capacity to house them with dignity and choice. If we don't treat this as the development emergency it is, we will have failed an entire generation."

Modern Canadian residential tower -- purpose-built housing for a new generation

The Scale of the Challenge

According to Statistics Canada, the number of Canadians aged 65 and older is projected to nearly double by 2046, reaching approximately 10.4 million people -- nearly 25% of the national population. The challenge is not simply one of numbers. It is a challenge of diversity: today's senior wants options ranging from active lifestyle communities and co-housing arrangements to memory care and long-term care facilities.

Canada's current stock of purpose-built seniors housing -- retirement communities, independent living suites, supportive living apartments -- falls dramatically short of this trajectory. Waiting lists for subsidized long-term care beds in provinces like Ontario and British Columbia stretch into years. Private market options, while growing, remain concentrated in expensive urban cores, putting them out of reach for middle-income retirees.

"When I look at the demographics side by side with our housing pipeline, the gap is stark," says Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi. "The private sector cannot abdicate responsibility here. Developers who understand the coming demand curve and begin positioning their portfolios now will play a critical role -- not just in building wealth, but in shaping how a generation of Canadians ages."

Sky Property Group Inc. -- Strategic planning for Canada's seniors housing future

The Continuum of Care: A Development Opportunity

The seniors housing sector is far from monolithic. Developers and investors increasingly recognize a rich spectrum of product types, each serving distinct needs and income brackets.

Active adult communities cater to healthy, independent seniors aged 55 and older who want to downsize without sacrificing lifestyle. These communities -- which might offer fitness centres, communal dining, social programming, and low-maintenance living -- are emerging as one of the fastest-growing residential segments in Canada. Major metropolitan areas, including Greater Toronto, Metro Vancouver, and Calgary, have seen a surge in interest from both domestic and institutional investors.

Independent and assisted living facilities serve seniors who require some support with daily activities but are not yet in need of full-time medical care. These facilities represent a significant market gap in mid-sized Canadian cities, where aging populations are growing but private development has lagged.

Memory care and specialized long-term care are areas where private development intersects closely with provincial health systems. While regulation varies, there is growing appetite for public-private partnerships that can accelerate the construction of specialized facilities.

"No single developer can -- or should -- try to serve every segment of this market," Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi explains. "But every developer should be asking: where along this continuum can my organization add value, and what partnerships do I need to make that happen? At Sky Property Group, that conversation is very much underway."

Innovative construction methods supporting Canada's evolving housing needs

Policy Framework: What Governments Must Do

The private sector cannot solve the seniors housing shortage alone. Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi is a vocal advocate for policy reform at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels to unlock seniors housing supply.

At the federal level, she points to the need for expanded incentives under programs like the National Housing Strategy to prioritize seniors-specific construction, particularly in mid-market segments that fall between fully subsidized care and luxury retirement living.

At the provincial level, she argues for regulatory modernization: streamlining approvals for retirement communities and assisted living facilities, which often face lengthy permitting timelines that discourage private investment.

"Many of our cities still have zoning frameworks that were designed for a very different demographic reality," she says. "Mixed-use seniors communities, intergenerational housing projects, adaptable units that can transition across levels of care -- these need planning frameworks that encourage innovation rather than penalize it."

Design Innovation: Building for a Generation

Beyond policy, Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi sees design innovation as central to the solution. She points to a new generation of seniors housing projects that are blurring the traditional lines between retirement living and mainstream residential development.

"The seniors of 2026 and beyond are not the seniors of twenty years ago," she says. "They are digitally literate, health-conscious, community-oriented, and they have expectations about design, amenity, and flexibility that the market is only beginning to catch up to. Buildings that treat aging as a problem to be managed will fail. Buildings that treat aging as a vibrant life stage to be supported will thrive."

This means features like universal design principles baked into every unit, proximity to transit and community amenities, telehealth and smart home infrastructure, and community programming that promotes social connection -- one of the most significant predictors of health outcomes among seniors.

Canadian cities are adapting to serve an aging and growing population

A Call to the Industry

For Ladan Hosseinzadeh Sadeghi and Sky Property Group Inc., the seniors housing conversation is not an abstract policy discussion. It is a concrete call to action for Canada's development industry.

"Real estate development at its best is about anticipating where people need to live and building it before the crisis point," she says. "Canada's seniors deserve a housing market that was ready for them. We are not there yet. The developers, investors, and policymakers who recognize this moment and respond to it will define the next chapter of Canadian real estate."

The clock is ticking -- and for Canada's aging population, the stakes could not be higher.

