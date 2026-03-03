Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi and Angel Twin Power the First Always-On Motivational AI Twin with Natasha Graziano, Expanding AI for Good Worldwide

AngelAiTM is redefining personal growth and digital empowerment with the launch of the first Motivational AI Twin, Digital Natasha, in partnership with global motivational icon Natasha Graziano. This breakthrough, powered by advanced neural networks and blockchain technology, enables access to personalized mindset coaching, daily motivation and interactive growth tools.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / "This is a groundbreaking accomplishment that shows how Ai can be used to empower individuals and uplift communities. We're proud to be at the forefront of Ai for good," said Pavan Agarwal, Founder of AngelAi, the technology behind Angel Twin.

Angel Twin allows anyone to build, train and monetize Ai assistants, safeguarding data and ensuring transparent on-chain provenance and payments. With over 105 global patents, AngelAi combines security, adaptability, and authenticity to make Ai-powered mentorship accessible and affordable.

Digital Natasha delivers daily mindset sessions, personalized affirmations, virtual goal-setting, and adaptive coaching experiences. The service brings elite-level coaching to millions.

With more than 20 million social media followers and a record of packed TEDx Talks and international keynotes, Graziano has inspired millions worldwide to unlock their highest potential. Now, with Digital Natasha, subscribers can experience the same personalized motivation, mindset guidance and daily transformation tools she delivers to elite celebrity clients investing tens of thousands of dollars per month - at a fraction of the cost.

"Imagine carrying your personal coach everywhere. Someone who believes in you, challenges you, and helps you rise every single day," said Graziano. "Digital Natasha is more than just technology. It's a movement to make mindset transformation accessible to all."

The creation of the AI Twin and its surrounding partnerships were orchestrated by global media visionary Larry Namer, founder of E! Entertainment Television and several international media companies.

"Digital Natasha represents the next evolution of how we scale Natasha's message," Namer said. "Through AI, we're able to extend her insight and mentorship to a global audience in a way that's accessible, personal and available anytime. It's about using technology to amplify her impact far beyond traditional formats."

Built and powered by Angel Twin and Twin Protocol, Digital Natasha represents a breakthrough fusion of advanced neural Ai and next generation blockchain technology. Trained using hundreds of hours of Natasha's live appearances, best-selling books and exclusive coaching sessions, the Ai Twin delivers dynamic, personalized mentorship, motivation and mindset programs designed to align with each user's unique goals and growth journey.

"Having someone like Natasha provide motivation and inspiration to the masses at an affordable price is a perfect example of how AI can distribute content in a positive and empowering way" said Stacey Engle, CEO of Twin Protocol.

About Angel Twin

Angel Twin is a partner with Twin Protocol (twinprotocol.com) and AngelAi (AngelAi.com) which holds over 105 globally issued and pending patents, covering unique technologies used in operating Natasha's Ai Twin. Angel Twin is a platform that combines advanced neural networks with blockchain, enabling anyone to build, train and monetize a personalized Ai assistant. With its advanced Ai applications and blockchain-based digital identity security, each twin safeguards its owner's data, executes tasks and generates income while maintaining transparent provenance and payments on-chain.

About AngelAi

AngelAi is the flagship fintech Ai platform developed by Celligence LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi, and has an intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents that have been valued at $119 Billion.

AngelAi's mission is to make "Ai You Can Bank On" a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed, and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond ReachTM with AngelAi's empathetic technology.

Celligence has engineered a novel Ai foundational model that is composed of evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems in real time - a Transactional Language Model (TLM). Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi's architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform's capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain and more; all delivered through an intuitive conversational Ai user interface.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

About Twin Protocol

The mission of Twin Protocol's global venture is to empower individuals and organizations to create secure, dynamic digital versions of themselves to share knowledge, create legacies, and foster continuous learning. Through an advanced AI and blockchain ecosystem, Twin Protocol is revolutionizing the way knowledge and expertise are preserved, shared, and utilized. Twin Protocol, along with strategic partners including SingularityNET, is committed to helping users shape a future where knowledge is an enduring and shared asset. Learn more at Twin Protocol.

