Dunlop Sports Americas: See the Difference: Srixon Introduces Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE Alignment System

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Offering a fresh way to see the game, SRIXON introduces the all-new Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE, delivering golfers a blend of visual performance, explosive distance, and greenside control, in a bold, modern look.

TRACKLINE Visual Performance

Featuring a premium two-stamp alignment system, Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE is designed to help golfers line up putts more confidently and gain clearer visual spin feedback, all while maintaining the look of a traditional golf ball. The result is 360 degrees of visual benefits for every important shot on the course.

"Enhanced alignment-aid golf balls continue to be a popular and growing trend in the market, especially among golf balls designed for everyday players," said Jake Donahue, Product Management Specialist at Srixon. "Building on the success of the Q-STAR ULTISPEED launch, TRACKLINE will continue to take ULTISPEED to new heights, offering golfers more options and more ways to play."

New FastLayer Core

At the center of Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE is Srixon's unique FastLayer Core. Seamlessly transitioning from soft to firm for both distance and feel, this core was meticulously developed by the R&D and engineering teams over the past decade. This 85-compression core maximizes ball speed and carry distance without sacrificing control, giving players in the R-flex category the confidence to attack every shot.

Additionally, a soft, thin cover gives Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE the ability to generate more spin on short-Iron approaches and delicate greenside shots, while also offering a softer, more responsive feel. At the same time, it preserves the explosive speed and distance that define a true performance-driven golf ball.

Flight Performance

In the air, Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE benefits from Srixon's advanced 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, improving aerodynamics for better flight performance. This specialized feature helps reduce drag at launch for a penetrating ball flight and sustains lift through the air for maximum carry. The aerodynamic shaping also keeps the ball stable in windy conditions, ensuring consistent speed, flight, and accuracy even in challenging weather.

Together, these innovations make the Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE a complete performance package. Golfers can trust it to deliver confidence on the greens, feedback on spin, and distance they can feel tee-to-green.

To learn more about Srixon's newest ball offering, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Pricing & Availability

Q-STAR ULTISPEED with TRACKLINE: $29.99

Colors: Pure White, Tour Yellow

Launch Date: March 3, 2026

CONTACT:

Noelle Zavaleta

Media & Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/see-the-difference-srixon-introduces-q-star-ultispeed-with-trackli-1143044